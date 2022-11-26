Who advanced to the state finals? Ohio high school football playoff scores
The Ohio high school football season is nearing the end and this weekend the Buckeye state will learn who will be at the finish line when the state championship games kick off next week.
Gahanna Lincoln and Lakewood St. Edward played for one of the spots in the Division I game. Here are the final scores from the state semifinals.
Ohio high school football playoff scoreboard
STATE SEMIFINALS
Division I
Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna 7
Springfield 28, Cin. Moeller 24
Division II
Akr. Hoban 41, Massillon Washington 20
Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Kings Mills Kings 49
Division III
Canfield 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
Bloom-Carroll 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12
Division V
Ironton 35, Germantown Valley View 21
Canfield S. Range 35, Liberty Center 0
Saturday's playoff schedule
Division IV
Cin. Wyoming (14-0) vs. Steubenville (12-2) at Historic Crew Stadium
Cle. Glenville (13-0) vs. Jefferson Area (11-3) at Canal Fulton Northwest
Division VI
Columbus Grove (12-2) vs. Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) at Lima Senior
Beverly Fort Frye (13-1) vs. Kirtland (14-0) at Canfield South Range
Division VII
Newark Catholic (11-1) vs. Warren JFK (12-1) at Orrville
Lima Cent. Cath. (10-4) vs. New Bremen (11-3) at Wapakoneta
Ohio high school football state finals schedule
ALL GAMES AT CANTON
Dec. 1: Division II final, 7 p.m.
Dec. 2: Division V final, 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 2: Division III final, 3 p.m.
Dec. 2: Division I final, 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 3: Division VI final, 10:30 a.m.
Dec. 3: Division VII final, 3 p.m.
Dec. 3: Division IV final, 7:30 p.m.
