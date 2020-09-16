Why Russell Wilson finally getting to lead pass-first offense is NFL's top early season development

If you’ve spent any time hanging around the dregs of football twitter, you know that for years we’ve bemoaned the lack of a forward-thinking passing attack in Seattle. It’s been happening for the better part of five years but has reached a crescendo the last year and a half as the #LetRussCook movement took over.

In Week 1, it finally happened. The Seahawks were one of the most pass-heavy teams in the opening slate, throwing the ball on over 65 percent of their first-down plays in neutral situations. Only the Eagles out-paced them. It’s a drastic flip, especially when you consider that Seattle largely controlled the action against Atlanta, cruising to a convincing win.

Let’s not mince words. This is a massive development; for Seahawks football, for fantasy managers and, straight up, for fans of good football the world over. The magnitude of a shift in Seattle’s approach to offensive play-calling almost can’t be measured. This changes everything.

FINALLY, the Seahawks unleashed Russell Wilson

The Seahawks finally let Russ cook!

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark likes to say that the Seahawks have never played a normal football game. Hard to argue. Something about the team under Pete Carroll’s watch has long given way to particularly weird scripts, wild fourth quarter finishes, and dramatic moments.

I’d assert that the Seahawks’ insistence on establishing the run and playing conservative football for years after their roster no longer fit that approach had invited the type of close games where heroics from their quarterback were needed to win. Luckily, they have been playing with one of the league’s best quarterbacks. That gives you plenty of room for bailouts.

If the Seahawks are finally committed to turning the keys fully over to Russell Wilson ... all bets are off. Also, we should feel pretty strongly that Carroll and co. have indeed had this epiphany. Apparently, Wilson went to the coaching staff himself and demanded the change. You can dismiss all that as rumor-mongering but in an era when players are more empowered than ever, it’s entirely plausible that one of the five best players at his position can wield such power over those who share his place at the top of the organizational hierarchy.

A pass-first, Wilson-centric Seattle team instantly rockets to the top of the NFC power rankings. Hell, a team that revolves around Wilson may well just be the favorite to take down that conference, if not win the whole damn thing (read: Super Bowl). As long as they keep this approach, they’ll be my pick to rep the NFC in February.

Seriously.

Wilson is one of the most efficient passers in the game. Since 2016, Wilson trails only Patrick Mahomes in touchdown rate (6.0%) while ranking fourth among quarterbacks to throw at least 1,000 passes in both passer rating (101.5) and adjusted yards per attempt (8.21). In the same span, he’s averaged 5.1 yards per rush attempt and scored seven more times. All that was just in case there’s any human out there still delusional enough to not consider Wilson a clear, at worst, top-five quarterback in the NFL. He is the epitome of a player you run an offense through, not just count on as a last resort.

We’ve already seen the ramifications of this shift for fantasy football. In Week 1, Wilson was the top-scoring quarterback, led a running back to a massive day, and fed his top-two receivers. The offense looked exactly like many hoped with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf combining for 45.7 percent of the team targets and a laughably high 99.2 percent share of the team air yards. It’s a funnel offense where we know exactly who is going to get fed. That’s the dream.

The Seahawks have long had the type of quarterback you need to dominate the modern NFL. The last two seasons they’ve had the receivers emerge to put the icing on the cake. Now, as long as what we saw in Week 1 is their new approach, they’re sitting on the exact type of offense a 2020 team needs to rival Mahomes’ Chiefs or Lamar Jackson’s Ravens.

