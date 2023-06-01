Advance to Victory Lane: Ryan Blaney tries to go back-to-back

Ryan Blaney snapped a 59-race winless streak by capturing the Coca-Cola 600 on Monday, and Racing Insights projects that the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford will go back-to-back by being victorious in Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300 near St. Louis (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCARadio).

But in order to do so, Blaney will need to buck recent statistical trends where parity has once again invaded the NASCAR Cup Series. Seven different drivers have won the last seven races this season starting with Christopher Bell at the Bristol Dirt Race and continuing with Kyle Larson (Martinsville), Kyle Busch (Talladega), Martin Truex Jr. (Dover), Denny Hamlin (Kansas), William Byron (Darlington) and Blaney (Charlotte).

FANTASY LIVE: Set your roster | See weekend schedule

There will be plenty of stiff competition in Sunday’s field with 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace being a candidate to keep the run of different winners going. Wallace is riding a career-best streak of top-five finishes with three in a row, and he and teammate Tyler Reddick both finished in the top five at Charlotte — a first for the young organization.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Adding to the intensity is the fact the gap between first place and sixth place in the regular-season point standings is just 17, the closest margin of all time after 14 races. St. Louis could be a hotbed of action on Sunday with potentially slick track conditions and temperatures expected to reach 93 degrees in Madison, Illinois, on race day.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Martin Truex Jr.: He has five top-10 finishes in the last seven races, including a win at Dover and a third-place result on Monday at Charlotte.

Joey Logano: He won last year’s race at Gateway by passing Kyle Busch during a dramatic overtime restart.

Advertisement

William Byron: He leads in several of the major statistical categories this season, including wins (three), top-five finishes (seven) and laps led (687).

Kyle Larson: Larson is second to Byron this season in wins and laps led with two and 583, respectively.

Projections as of Thursday, June 1.

RACING INSIGHTS‘ PROJECTIONS FOR ENJOY ILLINOIS 300

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish Car number Driver 1 12 Ryan Blaney 2 19 Martin Truex Jr. 3 22 Joey Logano 4 5 Kyle Larson 5 24 William Byron 6 4 Kevin Harvick 7 8 Kyle Busch 8 1 Ross Chastain 9 20 Christopher Bell 10 6 Brad Keselowski 11 45 Tyler Reddick 12 11 Denny Hamlin 13 10 Aric Almirola 14 14 Chase Briscoe 15 48 Alex Bowman 16 2 Austin Cindric 17 43 Erik Jones 18 23 Bubba Wallace 19 16 AJ Allmendinger 20 3 Austin Dillon 21 17 Chris Buescher 22 54 Ty Gibbs 23 99 Daniel Suárez 24 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 25 31 Justin Haley 26 34 Michael McDowell 27 38 Todd Gilliland 28 41 Ryan Preece 29 21 Harrison Burton 30 9 Corey LaJoie 31 77 Ty Dillon 32 42 Noah Gragson 33 51 J.J. Yeley 34 78 BJ McLeod 35 7 Carson Hocevar 36 15 Gray Gaulding



