Advance to Victory Lane: Road course acts as curveball for predictions
Sunday’s race at Circuit of The Americas provides NASCAR Cup Series drivers with their first road-course test of the 2023 season. For prognosticators and prediction models, it also means a whole new ballgame. Drivers who are considered lead-pipe locks for intermediate courses might not be as reliable when turning left and right on a road course.
AJ Allmendinger and Tyler Reddick have been two of the hottest drivers over the last four road-course races, with Allmendinger registering four top-10 finishes and Reddick winning two of those four contests. But a sneaky sleeper like Chris Buescher, who has a series-best five straight top-10 finishes on road courses, could just as easily end up in Victory Lane.
To help us decipher what could happen on Sunday in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), Racing Insights used its advanced statistical formula to predict both the winner and full race results. Racing Insights uses data on the current track, current track type, recent performance, team performance and pit crew performance to make its projections.
ONES TO WATCH
Ross Chastain: He won this race last year after a dramatic final-lap battle with Allmendinger that literally went down to the last turn.
Alex Bowman: Bowman is one of four drivers who has had a top-10 finish in both COTA races (2021 and 2022). Chastain, Reddick and Chase Elliott are the others.
Kyle Busch: With Elliott sidelined because of an injury, Busch is tied with Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. for the most road-course wins among active drivers (four).
Tyler Reddick: The 23XI Racing driver has the best average finish on road courses among active drivers at 12.93 in 15 starts.
Kyle Larson: He has the most road-course wins in a season by a driver with three in 2021.
Projections as of Wednesday, March 22. The projections will be updated following practice and qualifying this weekend.
RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE GRAND PRIX
Finish
Car No.
Driver
1
5
Kyle Larson
2
1
Ross Chastain
3
24
William Byron
4
12
Ryan Blaney
5
45
Tyler Reddick
6
22
Joey Logano
7
11
Denny Hamlin
8
8
Kyle Busch
9
4
Kevin Harvick
10
14
Chase Briscoe
11
20
Christopher Bell
12
48
Alex Bowman
13
16
AJ Allmendinger
14
17
Chris Buescher
15
19
Martin Truex Jr.
16
2
Austin Cindric
17
99
Daniel Suárez
18
34
Michael McDowell
19
43
Erik Jones
20
3
Austin Dillon
21
6
Brad Keselowski
22
54
Ty Gibbs
23
31
Justin Haley
24
7
Corey LaJoie
25
10
Aric Almirola
26
38
Todd Gilliland
27
21
Harrison Burton
28
23
Bubba Wallace
29
41
Ryan Preece
30
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
31
77
Ty Dillon
32
42
Noah Gragson
33
51
Cody Ware
34
9
Jordan Taylor
35
91
Kimi Räikkönen
36
78
BJ McLeod
37
50
Conor Daly
38
84
Jimmie Johnson
39
15
Jenson Button