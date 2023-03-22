Advance to Victory Lane: Road course acts as curveball for predictions

Staff Report
Sunday’s race at Circuit of The Americas provides NASCAR Cup Series drivers with their first road-course test of the 2023 season. For prognosticators and prediction models, it also means a whole new ballgame. Drivers who are considered lead-pipe locks for intermediate courses might not be as reliable when turning left and right on a road course.

AJ Allmendinger and Tyler Reddick have been two of the hottest drivers over the last four road-course races, with Allmendinger registering four top-10 finishes and Reddick winning two of those four contests. But a sneaky sleeper like Chris Buescher, who has a series-best five straight top-10 finishes on road courses, could just as easily end up in Victory Lane.

To help us decipher what could happen on Sunday in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), Racing Insights used its advanced statistical formula to predict both the winner and full race results. Racing Insights uses data on the current track, current track type, recent performance, team performance and pit crew performance to make its projections.

ONES TO WATCH

Ross Chastain: He won this race last year after a dramatic final-lap battle with Allmendinger that literally went down to the last turn.

Alex Bowman: Bowman is one of four drivers who has had a top-10 finish in both COTA races (2021 and 2022). Chastain, Reddick and Chase Elliott are the others.

Kyle Busch: With Elliott sidelined because of an injury, Busch is tied with Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. for the most road-course wins among active drivers (four).

Tyler Reddick: The 23XI Racing driver has the best average finish on road courses among active drivers at 12.93 in 15 starts.

Kyle Larson: He has the most road-course wins in a season by a driver with three in 2021.

 

Projections as of Wednesday, March 22. The projections will be updated following practice and qualifying this weekend.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE ECHOPARK AUTOMOTIVE GRAND PRIX

Finish

Car No.

Driver

1

5

Kyle Larson

2

1

Ross Chastain

3

24

William Byron

4

12

Ryan Blaney

5

45

Tyler Reddick

6

22

Joey Logano

7

11

Denny Hamlin

8

8

Kyle Busch

9

4

Kevin Harvick

10

14

Chase Briscoe

11

20

Christopher Bell

12

48

Alex Bowman

13

16

AJ Allmendinger

14

17

Chris Buescher

15

19

Martin Truex Jr.

16

2

Austin Cindric

17

99

Daniel Suárez

18

34

Michael McDowell

19

43

Erik Jones

20

3

Austin Dillon

21

6

Brad Keselowski

22

54

Ty Gibbs

23

31

Justin Haley

24

7

Corey LaJoie

25

10

Aric Almirola

26

38

Todd Gilliland

27

21

Harrison Burton

28

23

Bubba Wallace

29

41

Ryan Preece

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

31

77

Ty Dillon

32

42

Noah Gragson

33

51

Cody Ware

34

9

Jordan Taylor

35

91

Kimi Räikkönen

36

78

BJ McLeod

37

50

Conor Daly

38

84

Jimmie Johnson

39

15

Jenson Button

