3
Staff Report
·3 min read
Advance to Victory Lane: Projected Phoenix winner and race results

It’s hard not to start with Kevin Harvick when discussing the NASCAR Cup Series coming to Phoenix Raceway. Harvick’s active streak of 19 straight top-10 finishes at the track is not only tops at Phoenix, but they’re also the best all-time for all tracks. (Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt each had a run of 18 consecutive top-10 finishes at North Wilkesboro Speedway, according to Racing Insights.)

Harvick also leads all drivers with nine career wins at Phoenix. However, despite having all of these gaudy numbers in his favor, Harvick isn’t the only driver to keep a close eye on for Sunday’s United Rentals Work United 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Besides Harvick, the drivers who also finished in the top 10 in both Phoenix races last year in the Next Gen car were Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe and Ross Chastain.

Briscoe won the spring race, while Logano took home the checkered flag in the fall race to clinch the 2022 Cup Series championship. So, what will happen this time in the second year of the Next Gen car at the always-exciting and always-picturesque jewel in the desert that is Phoenix Raceway?

That’s why we lean on our partners at Racing Insights for their expert analysis in the latest edition of Advance to Victory Lane, sponsored by Advance Auto Parts. Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a winner and full race results.

We’ll update the projection after a 50-minute practice on Friday (6:35 p.m. ET, FS2) and qualifying on Saturday (2:05 p.m. ET, FS1), but here’s what we have for starters.

RYAN BLANEY: Blaney had the most laps run in the top five in 2022 at Phoenix with 546. He also holds the second-longest streak of top-10 finishes at Phoenix with five.

JOEY LOGANO: Logano has three victories at Phoenix, which is tied for tops on his list of most wins at one track. He also spent 342 laps running in the top five last year at Phoenix.

DENNY HAMLIN: Hamlin has the most laps run in the top 10 this season with 526. He also has earned the third-most points in the first two races of the West Coast swing with 77.

Projections as of Wednesday, March 8:

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE UNITED RENTALS WORK UNITED 500

Finish

Car No.

Driver

1

12

Ryan Blaney

2

22

Joey Logano

3

11

Denny Hamlin

4

4

Kevin Harvick

5

5

Kyle Larson

6

1

Ross Chastain

7

19

Martin Truex Jr.

8

24

William Byron

9

8

Kyle Busch

10

14

Chase Briscoe

11

6

Brad Keselowski

12

20

Christopher Bell

13

10

Aric Almirola

14

2

Austin Cindric

15

43

Erik Jones

16

3

Austin Dillon

17

99

Daniel Suárez

18

48

Alex Bowman

19

45

Tyler Reddick

20

17

Chris Buescher

21

16

AJ Allmendinger

22

23

Bubba Wallace

23

31

Justin Haley

24

34

Michael McDowell

25

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

26

21

Harrison Burton

27

41

Ryan Preece

28

77

Ty Dillon

29

7

Corey LaJoie

30

38

Zane Smith

31

15

Todd Gilliland

32

9

Josh Berry

33

51

Cody Ware

34

78

BJ McLeod

35

54

Ty Gibbs

36

42

Noah Gragson

