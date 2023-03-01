Advance to Victory Lane: Projected Las Vegas winner and race results

The season started off with a surprise winner in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at the Daytona 500, and it continued with one of the sport’s winningest drivers returning to Victory Lane in Kyle Busch at Auto Club Speedway. What happens next at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is anybody’s guess.

There have been 10 different drivers who have finished in the top five through the season’s first two races, and this is the second straight season we’ve seen such parity. It’s also the second straight season the NASCAR Cup Series has used the Next Gen car, and it’s apparent that the car has leveled the playing field to a certain degree.

The Chevrolets come into Vegas on a hot streak, having won the first two races. Trackhouse Racing in particular is hot with both of their Chevrolet drivers, Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez, finishing in the top 10 in the first two races. The defending winner of this race is Alex Bowman, who also drives a Chevy.

So it should come as no surprise that in this edition of Advance to Victory Lane, sponsored by Advance Auto Parts, our partners at Racing Insights are picking a Toyota to win Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

A Toyota? Please explain.

Denny Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, has the longest active streak of top-10 finishes on 1.5-mile tracks at six. Hamlin also scored the third-most points on 1.5-mile tracks in 2022 with 237. The strong history Hamlin has had in the Next Gen car at 1.5-mile tracks is weighing into him being the pick to win the race.

DENNY HAMLIN: He earned 237 points on 1.5-mile tracks last season, third to Ross Chastain (296) and Kyle Larson (261).

KYLE LARSON: He has finished in the top 10 in eight of his last 10 starts at Las Vegas.

ROSS CHASTAIN: He finished in the top three in both Las Vegas races in 2022.

The complete set of factors in Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a winner and full race results. So without further ado, here are the full projected race results for Sunday, which will be updated on Sunday morning following practice and qualifying at the track.

Projections as of Wednesday, March 1

RACING INSIGHTS PROJECTIONS FOR THE PENNZOIL 400 PRESENTED BY JIFFY LUBE