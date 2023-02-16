Advance to Victory Lane: Projected Daytona 500 winner and race results

Staff Report
·3 min read
Winning the Daytona 500 is a life-changing experience because the victorious driver will always be part of a special club in motorsports history. And as Sunday’s race nears, thoughts turn to who could take the checkered flag this time, in the 65th annual running of the “Great American Race.”

Most fans have a favorite driver they’d like to see cross the finish line first, but what if we thought with our heads instead of our hearts?

RELATED: Thursday’s Duel lineups

That’s exactly what we’ll do in a new weekly feature called Advance to Victory Lane, presented by Advance Auto Parts. Our partner Racing Insights will predict both the winner and the entire finishing order of the next race in the NASCAR Cup Series. Racing Insights utilizes an advanced statistical formula that weighs factors such as current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a winner and full race results.

Starting positions and practice data will also come into play, so come back Sunday after qualifying and final practice are over to see an updated version of the projected finishing order.

Without further ado, here is the Racing Insights projection for how the Daytona 500 will turn out Sunday at Daytona International Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

BREAKING THROUGH?: Projected winner Ryan Blaney has finished in the top 10 in four of the last six Daytona 500s, a stretch that also includes two runner-up finishes.

CATCH MY DRAFT: Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won at two drafting tracks last year, and was runner-up in the “Great American Race.” The model likes his performance on big tracks.

HAPPY RETURNS: It’s important to keep in mind that this is Jimmie Johnson’s first NASCAR Cup Series race since 2020, and his first ever in the Next Gen car.

Projections last updated Wednesday, Feb. 15. Note that we are including all 42 cars on the entry list in our initial projections, but will update to 40 cars after qualifying and practice:

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTED FINISHING ORDER

Finish

Car No.

Driver

1

12

Ryan Blaney

2

9

Chase Elliott

3

11

Denny Hamlin

4

2

Austin Cindric

5

1

Ross Chastain

6

3

Austin Dillon

7

4

Kevin Harvick

8

14

Chase Briscoe

9

19

Martin Truex Jr.

10

22

Joey Logano

11

6

Brad Keselowski

12

23

Bubba Wallace

13

54

Ty Gibbs

14

24

William Byron

15

10

Aric Almirola

16

41

Ryan Preece

17

34

Michael McDowell

18

20

Christopher Bell

19

8

Kyle Busch

20

5

Kyle Larson

21

43

Erik Jones

22

99

Daniel Suárez

23

45

Tyler Reddick

24

48

Alex Bowman

25

7

Corey LaJoie

26

31

Justin Haley

27

17

Chris Buescher

28

42

Noah Gragson

29

77

Ty Dillon

30

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

31

51

Cody Ware

32

21

Harrison Burton

33

38

Todd Gilliland

34

78

BJ McLeod

35

16

AJ Allmendinger

36

84

Jimmie Johnson

37

15

Riley Herbst

38

62

Austin Hill

39

13

Chandler Smith

40

36

Zane Smith

41

50

Conor Daly

42

67

Travis Pastrana

