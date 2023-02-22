Advance to Victory Lane: Projected Auto Club winner and race results

This will be the final race at Auto Club Speedway on the 2-mile track before it undergoes renovations, so we start this week’s projections by celebrating some of the special moments that have taken place there.

Multi-time champions Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Busch got their first career NASCAR Cup Series wins at Auto Club, with Johnson’s coming in 2002 and Busch landing his in 2005. Meanwhile, four-time champion Jeff Gordon won the inaugural premier series race in 1997.

The wide, well-worn racing surface lends itself to multiple-groove strategies and plenty of stops on pit road for fresh tires. Active drivers with victories at Auto Club include Busch, with a series-leading four, Kyle Larson with two and one each for Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr. and Alex Bowman.

Larson is the defending winner of this race and opened atop the odds board at BetMGM.

RELATED: Auto Club odds | Power Rankings

To figure out what it all means, we’re back with another edition of Advance to Victory Lane, sponsored by Advance Auto Parts. Our partners at Racing Insights will predict the winner and entire finishing order for Sunday’s Pala Casino 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Racing Insights utilizes an advanced statistical formula that weighs factors such as current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a winner and full race results.

NO BRAINER? Larson has finished in the top two in four of his eight starts at Auto Club Speedway, including two wins. He has five career wins on 2-mile tracks.

USUALLY RELIABLE: Denny Hamlin had a streak of three straight top-10 finishes at Auto Club before coming in 15th last year because of an overheating issue.

POINTS, POINTS, POINTS: Joey Logano earned 103 points on the West Coast swing of races in 2022, which was third to Larson (113) and Tyler Reddick (109).

Projections updated on Wednesday, Feb. 22:

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTION FOR THE PALA CASINO 400

Finish

Car No.

Driver

1

5

Kyle Larson

2

11

Denny Hamlin

3

22

Joey Logano

4

19

Martin Truex Jr.

5

12

Ryan Blaney

6

4

Kevin Harvick

7

6

Brad Keselowski

8

3

Austin Dillon

9

24

William Byron

10

8

Kyle Busch

11

9

Chase Elliott

12

99

Daniel Suárez

13

1

Ross Chastain

14

16

AJ Allmendinger

15

14

Chase Briscoe

16

48

Alex Bowman

17

10

Aric Almirola

18

2

Austin Cindric

19

43

Erik Jones

20

20

Christopher Bell

21

45

Tyler Reddick

22

17

Chris Buescher

23

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24

23

Bubba Wallace

25

41

Ryan Preece

26

34

Michael McDowell

27

54

Ty Gibbs

28

31

Justin Haley

29

7

Corey LaJoie

30

38

Todd Gilliland

31

77

Ty Dillon

32

21

Harrison Burton

33

42

Noah Gragson

34

51

Cody Ware

35

15

J.J. Yeley

36

78

BJ McLeod

