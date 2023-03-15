Advance to Victory Lane: Projected Atlanta-1 winner and race results

The combination of the Next Gen car and a repaved/reconfigured track helped produce two of the wildest races in Atlanta Motor Speedway history last year. Lead changes (46 in the spring race) and caution flags (13 in the summer race) were plentiful as the track played more like Talladega Superspeedway than a typical 1.5-miler.

But before we get too wild and go out on a limb for our race picks, please note that it could be another week that Hendrick Motorsports gets an opportunity to be in Victory Lane. After all, William Byron won the spring race last year, and Georgia’s own Chase Elliott took home the checkered flag in the summer.

Plus, Hendrick Motorsports is on a hot streak over the last two races, with both resulting in Byron wins. They spent 401 of the 588 laps running 1-2 in those races. According to Racing Insights, Hendrick ran 1-2 for 626 laps in all of 2022, so this latest surge is impressive even by their lofty standards.

However, if Atlanta continues to live up to its superspeedway billing, then it’s still possible that a surprise winner could emerge. Remember, Spire Motorsports’ Corey LaJoie was leading last summer’s race with two laps to go before he wrecked on the final restart while running second.

To shed some light on what could go down on Sunday in the Ambetter Health 400 (3 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), Racing Insights is here with their advanced statistical formula for picking the winner and full race results, which includes data on the current track, current track type, recent performance, teams and pit crews.

RYAN BLANEY: Has led laps in five of the last six Atlanta races (85 laps led in that span).

ROSS CHASTAIN: Finished second in both Atlanta races in 2022, leading 74 laps.

ERIK JONES: Finished top 10 in three of the last five races on drafting tracks.

Projections as of Wednesday, March 15:

