Advance to Victory Lane: Kyle Busch is familiar with being king of the mountain at Pocono
Kyle Busch made an early exit last week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway en route to a last-place finish, but he has an excellent opportunity to rebound this week at Pocono Raceway.
Racing Insights predicts Busch will win Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 over Martin Truex Jr., and if Busch gets to Victory Lane in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, it will be for the fifth time at the “Tricky Triangle.” Only Denny Hamlin with six Pocono wins has more among active drivers.
Hamlin won last year’s race at Pocono with Busch coming in second, but both drivers were disqualified after post-race inspection, leading to Chase Elliott claiming the victory instead. Despite that setback, Busch still has a strong history at Pocono with 10 top-10 finishes there in the last 12 races.
Tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA Network to see if Busch can get back to his winning ways.
OTHERS TO WATCH
DENNY HAMLIN: The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has led laps in each of the last eight Pocono races and has won two of the last six races there.
MARTIN TRUEX JR.: The recent New Hampshire winner has five top-11 finishes in the last six races at Pocono. He also owns two career victories there.
KEVIN HARVICK: The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing driver has five finishes of eighth or better in the last six Pocono races, including one win.
RYAN BLANEY: Blaney has been up and down with three top 10s and three finishes of 12th or worse in the last six races at Pocono.
ERIK JONES: He finished ninth last year at Pocono after finishing top five in both stages.
Projections as of Wednesday, July 19.
RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE HIGHPOINT.COM 400
Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.
Finish
Car Number
Driver
1
8
Kyle Busch
2
19
Martin Truex Jr.
3
11
Denny Hamlin
4
24
William Byron
5
4
Kevin Harvick
6
5
Kyle Larson
7
6
Brad Keselowski
8
9
Chase Elliott
9
12
Ryan Blaney
10
22
Joey Logano
11
20
Christopher Bell
12
48
Alex Bowman
13
10
Aric Almirola
14
43
Erik Jones
15
23
Bubba Wallace
16
45
Tyler Reddick
17
99
Daniel Suárez
18
17
Chris Buescher
19
1
Ross Chastain
20
54
Ty Gibbs
21
3
Austin Dillon
22
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
23
14
Chase Briscoe
24
41
Ryan Preece
25
34
26
21
Harrison Burton
27
31
Justin Haley
28
7
Corey LaJoie
29
38
Todd Gilliland
30
77
Ty Dillon
31
16
AJ Allmendinger
32
42
Noah Gragson
33
51
Cole Custer
34
2
Austin Cindric
35
15
J.J. Yeley
36
78
BJ McLeod