Advance to Victory Lane: Kyle Busch is familiar with being king of the mountain at Pocono

Kyle Busch made an early exit last week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway en route to a last-place finish, but he has an excellent opportunity to rebound this week at Pocono Raceway.

Racing Insights predicts Busch will win Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 over Martin Truex Jr., and if Busch gets to Victory Lane in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, it will be for the fifth time at the “Tricky Triangle.” Only Denny Hamlin with six Pocono wins has more among active drivers.

FANTASY LIVE: Set your roster | Weekend schedule

Hamlin won last year’s race at Pocono with Busch coming in second, but both drivers were disqualified after post-race inspection, leading to Chase Elliott claiming the victory instead. Despite that setback, Busch still has a strong history at Pocono with 10 top-10 finishes there in the last 12 races.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA Network to see if Busch can get back to his winning ways.

OTHERS TO WATCH

DENNY HAMLIN: The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has led laps in each of the last eight Pocono races and has won two of the last six races there.

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: The recent New Hampshire winner has five top-11 finishes in the last six races at Pocono. He also owns two career victories there.

KEVIN HARVICK: The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing driver has five finishes of eighth or better in the last six Pocono races, including one win.

RYAN BLANEY: Blaney has been up and down with three top 10s and three finishes of 12th or worse in the last six races at Pocono.

Advertisement

ERIK JONES: He finished ninth last year at Pocono after finishing top five in both stages.

Projections as of Wednesday, July 19.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE HIGHPOINT.COM 400

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish Car Number Driver 1 8 Kyle Busch 2 19 Martin Truex Jr. 3 11 Denny Hamlin 4 24 William Byron 5 4 Kevin Harvick 6 5 Kyle Larson 7 6 Brad Keselowski 8 9 Chase Elliott 9 12 Ryan Blaney 10 22 Joey Logano 11 20 Christopher Bell 12 48 Alex Bowman 13 10 Aric Almirola 14 43 Erik Jones 15 23 Bubba Wallace 16 45 Tyler Reddick 17 99 Daniel Suárez 18 17 Chris Buescher 19 1 Ross Chastain 20 54 Ty Gibbs 21 3 Austin Dillon 22 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 23 14 Chase Briscoe 24 41 Ryan Preece 25 34 Michael McDowell 26 21 Harrison Burton 27 31 Justin Haley 28 7 Corey LaJoie 29 38 Todd Gilliland 30 77 Ty Dillon 31 16 AJ Allmendinger 32 42 Noah Gragson 33 51 Cole Custer 34 2 Austin Cindric 35 15 J.J. Yeley 36 78 BJ McLeod



