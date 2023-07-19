Advance to Victory Lane: Kyle Busch is familiar with being king of the mountain at Pocono

Staff Report
·2 min read
1
1/1
Advance to Victory Lane: Kyle Busch is familiar with being king of the mountain at Pocono

Kyle Busch made an early exit last week at New Hampshire Motor Speedway en route to a last-place finish, but he has an excellent opportunity to rebound this week at Pocono Raceway.

Racing Insights predicts Busch will win Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 over Martin Truex Jr., and if Busch gets to Victory Lane in the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, it will be for the fifth time at the “Tricky Triangle.” Only Denny Hamlin with six Pocono wins has more among active drivers.

FANTASY LIVE: Set your roster | Weekend schedule

Hamlin won last year’s race at Pocono with Busch coming in second, but both drivers were disqualified after post-race inspection, leading to Chase Elliott claiming the victory instead. Despite that setback, Busch still has a strong history at Pocono with 10 top-10 finishes there in the last 12 races.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Tune in at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday on USA Network to see if Busch can get back to his winning ways.

OTHERS TO WATCH

DENNY HAMLIN: The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver has led laps in each of the last eight Pocono races and has won two of the last six races there.

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: The recent New Hampshire winner has five top-11 finishes in the last six races at Pocono. He also owns two career victories there.

KEVIN HARVICK: The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing driver has five finishes of eighth or better in the last six Pocono races, including one win.

RYAN BLANEY: Blaney has been up and down with three top 10s and three finishes of 12th or worse in the last six races at Pocono.

Advertisement

ERIK JONES: He finished ninth last year at Pocono after finishing top five in both stages.

Projections as of Wednesday, July 19.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE HIGHPOINT.COM 400

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish

Car Number

Driver

1

8

Kyle Busch

2

19

Martin Truex Jr.

3

11

Denny Hamlin

4

24

William Byron

5

4

Kevin Harvick

6

5

Kyle Larson

7

6

Brad Keselowski

8

9

Chase Elliott

9

12

Ryan Blaney

10

22

Joey Logano

11

20

Christopher Bell

12

48

Alex Bowman

13

10

Aric Almirola

14

43

Erik Jones

15

23

Bubba Wallace

16

45

Tyler Reddick

17

99

Daniel Suárez

18

17

Chris Buescher

19

1

Ross Chastain

20

54

Ty Gibbs

21

3

Austin Dillon

22

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

23

14

Chase Briscoe

24

41

Ryan Preece

25

34

Michael McDowell

26

21

Harrison Burton

27

31

Justin Haley

28

7

Corey LaJoie

29

38

Todd Gilliland

30

77

Ty Dillon

31

16

AJ Allmendinger

32

42

Noah Gragson

33

51

Cole Custer

34

2

Austin Cindric

35

15

J.J. Yeley

36

78

BJ McLeod


Recommended Stories