Advance to Victory Lane: Is Kyle Larson ready to go on a run?

Gaming enthusiasts call it a heater, and Kyle Larson appears set to go on one. After a decisive victory in last weekend’s All-Star Race, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is the favorite to win Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), according to Racing Insight’s metric formula.

Where have we seen this before? Larson won the 2021 All-Star Race, then took the Coca-Cola 600 by leading 327 of the 400 laps. And that 2021 season ended with Larson hoisting the Bill France Cup at Phoenix Raceway to cap off a 10-win season.

Could we be seeing the birth of another championship run for Larson? Maybe, but some other drivers could have something to say about it before the long night at Charlotte is over.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Chase Elliott: Elliott has three top-four finishes in the last four Coca-Cola 600s and seems to be on the brink of a breakthrough win.

William Byron: Byron has led laps in three of the last four Coca-Cola 600s and is off to a career-best start with three wins this season.

Denny Hamlin: Hamlin is the defending winner of this race and has six finishes of eighth or better in the last eight Coca-Cola 600s.

Kevin Harvick: Harvick has four straight top-10 finishes in the Coca-Cola 600 and has won twice before (2011, 2013).

Martin Truex Jr.: Truex has two straight finishes of 12th or worse in this race, but his two career wins in 2016 and 2019 are hard to forget.

Projections as of Wednesday, May 24.

RACING INSIGHTS‘ PROJECTIONS FOR COCA-COLA 600

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish

Car number

Driver

1

5

Kyle Larson

2

24

William Byron

3

9

Chase Elliott

4

11

Denny Hamlin

5

4

Kevin Harvick

6

12

Ryan Blaney

7

19

Martin Truex Jr.

8

8

Kyle Busch

9

45

Tyler Reddick

10

48

Alex Bowman

11

6

Brad Keselowski

12

1

Ross Chastain

13

22

Joey Logano

14

20

Christopher Bell

15

14

Chase Briscoe

16

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

43

Erik Jones

18

23

Bubba Wallace

19

3

Austin Dillon

20

99

Daniel Suarez

21

17

Chris Buescher

22

10

Aric Almirola

23

21

Harrison Burton

24

7

Corey LaJoie

25

54

Ty Gibbs

26

34

Michael McDowell

27

84

Jimmie Johnson

28

2

Austin Cindric

29

51

Todd Gilliland

30

31

Justin Haley

31

16

A.J. Allmendinger

32

41

Ryan Preece

33

77

Ty Dillon

34

42

Noah Gragson

35

78

BJ McLeod

36

38

Zane Smith

37

15

J.J. Yeley


