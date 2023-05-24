Advance to Victory Lane: Is Kyle Larson ready to go on a run?

Gaming enthusiasts call it a heater, and Kyle Larson appears set to go on one. After a decisive victory in last weekend’s All-Star Race, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is the favorite to win Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), according to Racing Insight’s metric formula.

Where have we seen this before? Larson won the 2021 All-Star Race, then took the Coca-Cola 600 by leading 327 of the 400 laps. And that 2021 season ended with Larson hoisting the Bill France Cup at Phoenix Raceway to cap off a 10-win season.

Could we be seeing the birth of another championship run for Larson? Maybe, but some other drivers could have something to say about it before the long night at Charlotte is over.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Chase Elliott: Elliott has three top-four finishes in the last four Coca-Cola 600s and seems to be on the brink of a breakthrough win.

William Byron: Byron has led laps in three of the last four Coca-Cola 600s and is off to a career-best start with three wins this season.

Denny Hamlin: Hamlin is the defending winner of this race and has six finishes of eighth or better in the last eight Coca-Cola 600s.

Kevin Harvick: Harvick has four straight top-10 finishes in the Coca-Cola 600 and has won twice before (2011, 2013).

Martin Truex Jr.: Truex has two straight finishes of 12th or worse in this race, but his two career wins in 2016 and 2019 are hard to forget.

Projections as of Wednesday, May 24.

RACING INSIGHTS‘ PROJECTIONS FOR COCA-COLA 600

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish Car number Driver 1 5 Kyle Larson 2 24 William Byron 3 9 Chase Elliott 4 11 Denny Hamlin 5 4 Kevin Harvick 6 12 Ryan Blaney 7 19 Martin Truex Jr. 8 8 Kyle Busch 9 45 Tyler Reddick 10 48 Alex Bowman 11 6 Brad Keselowski 12 1 Ross Chastain 13 22 Joey Logano 14 20 Christopher Bell 15 14 Chase Briscoe 16 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 17 43 Erik Jones 18 23 Bubba Wallace 19 3 Austin Dillon 20 99 Daniel Suarez 21 17 Chris Buescher 22 10 Aric Almirola 23 21 Harrison Burton 24 7 Corey LaJoie 25 54 Ty Gibbs 26 34 Michael McDowell 27 84 Jimmie Johnson 28 2 Austin Cindric 29 51 Todd Gilliland 30 31 Justin Haley 31 16 A.J. Allmendinger 32 41 Ryan Preece 33 77 Ty Dillon 34 42 Noah Gragson 35 78 BJ McLeod 36 38 Zane Smith 37 15 J.J. Yeley



