Advance to Victory Lane: Is Kyle Larson ready to go on a run?
Gaming enthusiasts call it a heater, and Kyle Larson appears set to go on one. After a decisive victory in last weekend’s All-Star Race, the driver of the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is the favorite to win Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), according to Racing Insight’s metric formula.
FANTASY LIVE: Set your roster | See weekend schedule
Where have we seen this before? Larson won the 2021 All-Star Race, then took the Coca-Cola 600 by leading 327 of the 400 laps. And that 2021 season ended with Larson hoisting the Bill France Cup at Phoenix Raceway to cap off a 10-win season.
Could we be seeing the birth of another championship run for Larson? Maybe, but some other drivers could have something to say about it before the long night at Charlotte is over.
OTHERS TO WATCH
Chase Elliott: Elliott has three top-four finishes in the last four Coca-Cola 600s and seems to be on the brink of a breakthrough win.
William Byron: Byron has led laps in three of the last four Coca-Cola 600s and is off to a career-best start with three wins this season.
Denny Hamlin: Hamlin is the defending winner of this race and has six finishes of eighth or better in the last eight Coca-Cola 600s.
Kevin Harvick: Harvick has four straight top-10 finishes in the Coca-Cola 600 and has won twice before (2011, 2013).
Martin Truex Jr.: Truex has two straight finishes of 12th or worse in this race, but his two career wins in 2016 and 2019 are hard to forget.
Projections as of Wednesday, May 24.
RACING INSIGHTS‘ PROJECTIONS FOR COCA-COLA 600
Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.
Finish
Car number
Driver
1
5
Kyle Larson
2
24
William Byron
3
9
Chase Elliott
4
11
Denny Hamlin
5
4
Kevin Harvick
6
12
Ryan Blaney
7
19
Martin Truex Jr.
8
8
Kyle Busch
9
45
Tyler Reddick
10
48
Alex Bowman
11
6
Brad Keselowski
12
1
Ross Chastain
13
22
Joey Logano
14
20
Christopher Bell
15
14
Chase Briscoe
16
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17
43
Erik Jones
18
23
Bubba Wallace
19
3
Austin Dillon
20
99
Daniel Suarez
21
17
Chris Buescher
22
10
Aric Almirola
23
21
Harrison Burton
24
7
Corey LaJoie
25
54
Ty Gibbs
26
34
27
84
Jimmie Johnson
28
2
Austin Cindric
29
51
Todd Gilliland
30
31
Justin Haley
31
16
A.J. Allmendinger
32
41
Ryan Preece
33
77
Ty Dillon
34
42
Noah Gragson
35
78
BJ McLeod
36
38
Zane Smith
37
15
J.J. Yeley