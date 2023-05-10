Advance to Victory Lane: Can Kyle Larson get revenge at Darlington?

Darlington throwback might also mean a throwback to last weekend’s dramatic finish at Kansas Speedway — if the Racing Insights’ metric formula holds true. There are strong indicators that Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) could come down to another battle between Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin’s average finish of 7.5 at Darlington is his best on an oval and his best of all tracks with more than two starts. Hamlin also has four victories at Darlington and has finished in the top 10 there in 76% of his starts.

Larson, meanwhile, has an average finish of 9.2 at Darlington, which is the second-best mark among drivers with more than two starts there. Larson has also had some close calls at Darlington. He has been passed for the win 21 times in his career, including twice at ‘The Lady in Black.’

Larson will try to close the door on that elusive Darlington win and give Hendrick Motorsports its first victory at the track since 2012 by Jimmie Johnson. But Hamlin will be aiming for career Cup win No. 50 and a chance to spoil the No. 5’s fun two weeks in a row.

OTHERS TO WATCH

KEVIN HARVICK: Three-time Darlington winner with 13 top-10 finishes in the last 14 races there.

ERIK JONES: Two-time Darlington winner, including the most recent race in September of 2022.

JOEY LOGANO: He won this race last year and finished fourth in the September 500-miler.

TYLER REDDICK: He finished second in May and third in September last year at Darlington.

