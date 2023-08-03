Advance to Victory Lane: Harvick has been on a Michigan hot streak

Kevin Harvick is sitting on 60 wins as he enters the stretch run for his final full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. But he might not be sitting there for long if history at Michigan International Speedway is any indication.

Harvick has won five of the last seven races at the 2-mile track in the Irish Hills, and that’s where Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App) awaits the Cup Series field. The last time Harvick got to Victory Lane was last season at Richmond Raceway, and that made it back-to-back wins for him following his triumph at Michigan.

In fact, if you go back 13 Michigan races, Harvick’s worst finish was 14th, so he always seems to be among the top cars in the field at this fast track. And if he makes it to Victory Lane this time, it will be key because it will solidify his playoff positioning with just four races left in the regular season.

OTHERS TO WATCH

DENNY HAMLIN: Hamlin hasn’t won at Michigan since 2011, but he has two victories here and a top-10 streak of five straight races.

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: You might not think of Truex Jr. as a good pick on a big track, but he owns the longest active top-10 streak at Michigan with six straight.

KYLE BUSCH: Busch has six career victories on tracks that are two miles in length, including one win at Michigan.

KYLE LARSON: Larson is a three-time winner at Michigan and has five victories on tracks that are two miles in length.

CHASE ELLIOTT: Elliott has finished in the top 10 in 10 of 12 Michigan starts, including three runner-up finishes.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish Car Number Driver 1 4 Kevin Harvick 2 11 Denny Hamlin 3 19 Martin Truex Jr. 4 8 Kyle Busch 5 24 William Byron 6 5 Kyle Larson 7 22 Joey Logano 8 9 Chase Elliott 9 6 Brad Keselowski 10 12 Ryan Blaney 11 54 Ty Gibbs 12 17 Chris Buescher 13 43 Erik Jones 14 20 Christopher Bell 15 48 Alex Bowman 16 23 Bubba Wallace 17 10 Aric Almirola 18 45 Tyler Reddick 19 14 Chase Briscoe 20 99 Daniel Suárez 21 3 Austin Dillon 22 1 Ross Chastain 23 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 24 16 AJ Allmendinger 25 41 Ryan Preece 26 31 Justin Haley 27 7 Corey LaJoie 28 2 Austin Cindric 29 77 Ty Dillon 30 38 Todd Gilliland 31 34 Michael McDowell 32 21 Harrison Burton 33 42 Noah Gragson 34 51 Cole Custer 35 78 BJ McLeod 36 15 J.J. Yeley 37 62 Austin Hill



