Advance to Victory Lane: Harvick has been on a Michigan hot streak

Staff Report
·2 min read
Advance to Victory Lane: Harvick has been on a Michigan hot streak

Kevin Harvick is sitting on 60 wins as he enters the stretch run for his final full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. But he might not be sitting there for long if history at Michigan International Speedway is any indication.

FANTASY LIVE: Set your roster | Weekend schedule

Harvick has won five of the last seven races at the 2-mile track in the Irish Hills, and that’s where Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App) awaits the Cup Series field. The last time Harvick got to Victory Lane was last season at Richmond Raceway, and that made it back-to-back wins for him following his triumph at Michigan.

In fact, if you go back 13 Michigan races, Harvick’s worst finish was 14th, so he always seems to be among the top cars in the field at this fast track. And if he makes it to Victory Lane this time, it will be key because it will solidify his playoff positioning with just four races left in the regular season.

OTHERS TO WATCH

DENNY HAMLIN: Hamlin hasn’t won at Michigan since 2011, but he has two victories here and a top-10 streak of five straight races.

MARTIN TRUEX JR.: You might not think of Truex Jr. as a good pick on a big track, but he owns the longest active top-10 streak at Michigan with six straight.

KYLE BUSCH: Busch has six career victories on tracks that are two miles in length, including one win at Michigan.

KYLE LARSON: Larson is a three-time winner at Michigan and has five victories on tracks that are two miles in length.

CHASE ELLIOTT: Elliott has finished in the top 10 in 10 of 12 Michigan starts, including three runner-up finishes.

Projections as of Thursday, Aug. 3.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish

Car Number

Driver

1

4

Kevin Harvick

2

11

Denny Hamlin

3

19

Martin Truex Jr.

4

8

Kyle Busch

5

24

William Byron

6

5

Kyle Larson

7

22

Joey Logano

8

9

Chase Elliott

9

6

Brad Keselowski

10

12

Ryan Blaney

11

54

Ty Gibbs

12

17

Chris Buescher

13

43

Erik Jones

14

20

Christopher Bell

15

48

Alex Bowman

16

23

Bubba Wallace

17

10

Aric Almirola

18

45

Tyler Reddick

19

14

Chase Briscoe

20

99

Daniel Suárez

21

3

Austin Dillon

22

1

Ross Chastain

23

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

24

16

AJ Allmendinger

25

41

Ryan Preece

26

31

Justin Haley

27

7

Corey LaJoie

28

2

Austin Cindric

29

77

Ty Dillon

30

38

Todd Gilliland

31

34

Michael McDowell

32

21

Harrison Burton

33

42

Noah Gragson

34

51

Cole Custer

35

78

BJ McLeod

36

15

J.J. Yeley

37

62

Austin Hill