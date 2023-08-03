Advance to Victory Lane: Harvick has been on a Michigan hot streak
Kevin Harvick is sitting on 60 wins as he enters the stretch run for his final full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series. But he might not be sitting there for long if history at Michigan International Speedway is any indication.
Harvick has won five of the last seven races at the 2-mile track in the Irish Hills, and that’s where Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App) awaits the Cup Series field. The last time Harvick got to Victory Lane was last season at Richmond Raceway, and that made it back-to-back wins for him following his triumph at Michigan.
In fact, if you go back 13 Michigan races, Harvick’s worst finish was 14th, so he always seems to be among the top cars in the field at this fast track. And if he makes it to Victory Lane this time, it will be key because it will solidify his playoff positioning with just four races left in the regular season.
OTHERS TO WATCH
DENNY HAMLIN: Hamlin hasn’t won at Michigan since 2011, but he has two victories here and a top-10 streak of five straight races.
MARTIN TRUEX JR.: You might not think of Truex Jr. as a good pick on a big track, but he owns the longest active top-10 streak at Michigan with six straight.
KYLE BUSCH: Busch has six career victories on tracks that are two miles in length, including one win at Michigan.
KYLE LARSON: Larson is a three-time winner at Michigan and has five victories on tracks that are two miles in length.
CHASE ELLIOTT: Elliott has finished in the top 10 in 10 of 12 Michigan starts, including three runner-up finishes.
Projections as of Thursday, Aug. 3.
RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE FIREKEEPERS CASINO 400
Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.
Finish
Car Number
Driver
1
4
Kevin Harvick
2
11
Denny Hamlin
3
19
Martin Truex Jr.
4
8
Kyle Busch
5
24
William Byron
6
5
Kyle Larson
7
22
Joey Logano
8
9
Chase Elliott
9
6
Brad Keselowski
10
12
Ryan Blaney
11
54
Ty Gibbs
12
17
Chris Buescher
13
43
Erik Jones
14
20
Christopher Bell
15
48
Alex Bowman
16
23
Bubba Wallace
17
10
Aric Almirola
18
45
Tyler Reddick
19
14
Chase Briscoe
20
99
Daniel Suárez
21
3
Austin Dillon
22
1
Ross Chastain
23
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24
16
AJ Allmendinger
25
41
Ryan Preece
26
31
Justin Haley
27
7
Corey LaJoie
28
2
Austin Cindric
29
77
Ty Dillon
30
38
Todd Gilliland
31
34
32
21
Harrison Burton
33
42
Noah Gragson
34
51
Cole Custer
35
78
BJ McLeod
36
15
J.J. Yeley
37
62
Austin Hill