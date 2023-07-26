Advance to Victory Lane: Contenders must get past Truex Jr. at Richmond

Staff Report
·2 min read
1/1
Advance to Victory Lane: Contenders must get past Truex Jr. at Richmond

Kyle Larson won both short-track races on pavement this season, but for him to make it three in a row, he’ll likely need to get past Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday at Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). That’s because Truex is carrying momentum to a race track where he and his team have a strong history.

Joe Gibbs Racing leads all organizations with 18 wins at Richmond, and in the last nine races at the 0.75-mile oval, Truex has three wins among his eight top-10 finishes. Plus, Truex has gained 51 points on William Byron in the standings during the last two races and now has a 30-point lead.

FANTASY LIVE: Set your roster | Weekend schedule

Larson did win here earlier in the season, to go along with his other short-track victory at Martinsville Speedway. Joey Logano is the only other driver besides Larson who has enjoyed a top-10 finish in both short-track races this season. Sunday figures to be another hotly-contested race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

OTHERS TO WATCH

WILLIAM BYRON: Byron has led 239 laps over the course of the past three Richmond races, which is the most among active drivers during that span.

DENNY HAMLIN: Hamlin is coming off his dramatic 50th Cup win last week at Pocono Raceway. Plus, he has four career victories at Richmond.

KEVIN HARVICK: Harvick won here last year for Stewart-Haas Racing, the most recent of his 60 Cup Series victories, and he has four career Richmond wins.

KYLE BUSCH: He leads active drivers with six victories at Richmond and has completed all but one lap in his 35 Cup races at Richmond (14,028 of 14,029 laps in the 35 races).

Advertisement

CHRISTOPHER BELL: The driver of the No. 20 Toyota leads active drivers with an average finish of 5.67 at Richmond (for drivers with three or more starts).

Projections as of Wednesday, July 26.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE COOK OUT 400

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish

Car Number

Driver

1

19

Martin Truex Jr.

2

24

William Byron

3

5

Kyle Larson

4

11

Denny Hamlin

5

4

Kevin Harvick

6

9

Chase Elliott

7

20

Christopher Bell

8

22

Joey Logano

9

12

Ryan Blaney

10

1

Ross Chastain

11

6

Brad Keselowski

12

8

Kyle Busch

13

17

Chris Buescher

14

23

Bubba Wallace

15

14

Chase Briscoe

16

45

Tyler Reddick

17

10

Aric Almirola

18

48

Alex Bowman

19

99

Daniel Suárez

20

54

Ty Gibbs

21

41

Ryan Preece

22

16

AJ Allmendinger

23

3

Austin Dillon

24

43

Erik Jones

25

34

Michael McDowell

26

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

27

2

Austin Cindric

28

38

Todd Gilliland

29

21

Harrison Burton

30

31

Justin Haley

31

7

Corey LaJoie

32

77

Ty Dillon

33

42

Noah Gragson

34

51

Ryan Newman

35

15

J.J. Yeley

36

78

BJ McLeod


Recommended Stories