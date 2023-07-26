Advance to Victory Lane: Contenders must get past Truex Jr. at Richmond

Kyle Larson won both short-track races on pavement this season, but for him to make it three in a row, he’ll likely need to get past Martin Truex Jr. on Sunday at Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App). That’s because Truex is carrying momentum to a race track where he and his team have a strong history.

Joe Gibbs Racing leads all organizations with 18 wins at Richmond, and in the last nine races at the 0.75-mile oval, Truex has three wins among his eight top-10 finishes. Plus, Truex has gained 51 points on William Byron in the standings during the last two races and now has a 30-point lead.

Larson did win here earlier in the season, to go along with his other short-track victory at Martinsville Speedway. Joey Logano is the only other driver besides Larson who has enjoyed a top-10 finish in both short-track races this season. Sunday figures to be another hotly-contested race in the NASCAR Cup Series.

OTHERS TO WATCH

WILLIAM BYRON: Byron has led 239 laps over the course of the past three Richmond races, which is the most among active drivers during that span.

DENNY HAMLIN: Hamlin is coming off his dramatic 50th Cup win last week at Pocono Raceway. Plus, he has four career victories at Richmond.

KEVIN HARVICK: Harvick won here last year for Stewart-Haas Racing, the most recent of his 60 Cup Series victories, and he has four career Richmond wins.

KYLE BUSCH: He leads active drivers with six victories at Richmond and has completed all but one lap in his 35 Cup races at Richmond (14,028 of 14,029 laps in the 35 races).

CHRISTOPHER BELL: The driver of the No. 20 Toyota leads active drivers with an average finish of 5.67 at Richmond (for drivers with three or more starts).

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE COOK OUT 400

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish Car Number Driver 1 19 Martin Truex Jr. 2 24 William Byron 3 5 Kyle Larson 4 11 Denny Hamlin 5 4 Kevin Harvick 6 9 Chase Elliott 7 20 Christopher Bell 8 22 Joey Logano 9 12 Ryan Blaney 10 1 Ross Chastain 11 6 Brad Keselowski 12 8 Kyle Busch 13 17 Chris Buescher 14 23 Bubba Wallace 15 14 Chase Briscoe 16 45 Tyler Reddick 17 10 Aric Almirola 18 48 Alex Bowman 19 99 Daniel Suárez 20 54 Ty Gibbs 21 41 Ryan Preece 22 16 AJ Allmendinger 23 3 Austin Dillon 24 43 Erik Jones 25 34 Michael McDowell 26 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 27 2 Austin Cindric 28 38 Todd Gilliland 29 21 Harrison Burton 30 31 Justin Haley 31 7 Corey LaJoie 32 77 Ty Dillon 33 42 Noah Gragson 34 51 Ryan Newman 35 15 J.J. Yeley 36 78 BJ McLeod



