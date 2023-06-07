Advance to Victory Lane: Chase Elliott has chance to get season back on track

Staff Report
·3 min read
1/1
Advance to Victory Lane: Chase Elliott has chance to get season back on track

Chase Elliott sits 98 points below the playoff elimination line, due in large part to six missed races because of a leg injury and one more because of a suspension. However, he can wipe away the slow start by having one outstanding afternoon in Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

History is firmly on his side because Elliott is third on the all-time list with seven road-course wins, trailing only NASCAR Hall of Famers Jeff Gordon (nine) and Tony Stewart (eight). Elliott also has had a hot hand on road courses lately, with four top-10 finishes (in six starts) since the beginning of 2022 with the Next Gen car.

FANTASY LIVE: Set your roster | See weekend schedule

Elliott also comes back focused on making things right after his one-week suspension for wrecking Denny Hamlin. He told NASCAR.com on Tuesday he hopes to establish some momentum for his team, admitting that he hasn’t found the right groove yet this season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

With 11 regular-season races left for Elliott to get that playoff-securing victory, the pressure will certainly ramp up as we get closer to the August race at Daytona International Speedway. But we’ve seen when Elliott gets things going, he can be unstoppable — as he was in 2020 on the road to winning a championship.

OTHERS TO WATCH

TYLER REDDICK: He has won three of the last five road-course races and finished in the top 10 in seven of the last eight road-course races.

KYLE BUSCH: He has finished in the top seven in six of the last seven races at Sonoma and is a two-time Sonoma winner.

Advertisement

AJ ALLMENDINGER: He has finished in the top 10 in four of his last five road-course starts, but has only two top-10 finishes in 11 Sonoma starts.

CHRIS BUESCHER: He has finished in the top 10 in the last six road-course races (longest active streak) and was runner-up last year at Sonoma.

Projections as of Wednesday, June 7.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR TOYOTA/SAVE MART 350

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.

Finish

Car number

Driver

1

9

Chase Elliott

2

5

Kyle Larson

3

45

Tyler Reddick

4

24

William Byron

5

8

Kyle Busch

6

12

Ryan Blaney

7

19

Martin Truex Jr.

8

17

Chris Buescher

9

4

Kevin Harvick

10

16

AJ Allmendinger

11

2

Austin Cindric

12

1

Ross Chastain

13

48

Alex Bowman

14

11

Denny Hamlin

15

99

Daniel Suárez

16

22

Joey Logano

17

20

Christopher Bell

18

34

Michael McDowell

19

14

Chase Briscoe

20

6

Brad Keselowski

21

3

Austin Dillon

22

43

Erik Jones

23

54

Ty Gibbs

24

31

Justin Haley

25

23

Bubba Wallace

26

51

Todd Gilliland

27

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28

10

Aric Almirola

29

41

Ryan Preece

30

7

Corey LaJoie

31

42

Noah Gragson

32

21

Harrison Burton

33

77

Ty Dillon

34

38

Zane Smith

35

78

BJ McLeod

36

15

Andy Lally

Recommended Stories