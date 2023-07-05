Advance to Victory Lane: Byron, Busch seeking series-leading fourth win of 2023
Kyle Busch is favored to win Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) but it’s another three-time winner in 2023, William Byron, who is projected by Racing Insights to take the checkered flag in the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart. The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet nabbed the first victory on the reconfigured Hampton, Georgia track, dominating the event after leading 111 laps.
Before the action gets underway from the Peach State, check out Racing Insights’ projected results.
After Cup Series debutant Shane van Gisbergen took a rousing triumph on the streets of Chicago, Cup veterans will look to reclaim Victory Lane at a venue they are used to.
Trackhouse Racing has scored the last two Cup Series victories with Ross Chastain winning his third career Cup event at Nashville Superspeedway. Chastain has flashed his talents at superspeedways in the past but let’s see who else is in contention for a big win that could establish their postseason position.
OTHERS TO WATCH
CHASE ELLIOTT: The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet led 96 of the 260 laps and swept both stages en route to the victory in the Atlanta summer race last season.
KYLE BUSCH: Busch finished top 10 in two of the three superspeedway races this season, including a victory at Talladega in the spring.
CHRIS BUESCHER: The RFK driver grabbed top-five finishes at both Daytona and Talladega earlier this season.
RYAN BLANEY: Dating back to the Talladega playoff race last season, the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford owns four consecutive top-10 finishes on superspeedways.
Projections as of Wednesday, July 5
RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE QUAKER STATE 400 AVAILABLE AT WALMART
Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.
Finish
Car Number
Driver
1
24
William Byron
2
9
Chase Elliott
3
12
Ryan Blaney
4
19
Martin Truex Jr.
5
11
Denny Hamlin
6
1
Ross Chastain
7
8
Kyle Busch
8
6
Brad Keselowski
9
4
Kevin Harvick
10
22
Joey Logano
11
5
Kyle Larson
12
17
Chris Buescher
13
20
Christopher Bell
14
23
Bubba Wallace
15
54
Ty Gibbs
16
48
Alex Bowman
17
43
Erik Jones
18
99
Daniel Suárez
19
10
Aric Almirola
20
7
Corey LaJoie
21
14
Chase Briscoe
22
16
AJ Allmendinger
23
45
Tyler Reddick
24
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25
2
Austin Cindric
26
31
Justin Haley
27
38
Todd Gilliland
28
41
Ryan Preece
29
3
Austin Dillon
30
34
Michael McDowell
31
21
Harrison Burton
32
77
Ty Dillon
33
42
Noah Gragson
34
51
Cole Custer
35
15
JJ Yeley
36
78
BJ McLeod
37
62
Austin Hill