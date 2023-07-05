Advance to Victory Lane: Byron, Busch seeking series-leading fourth win of 2023

Kyle Busch is favored to win Sunday’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) but it’s another three-time winner in 2023, William Byron, who is projected by Racing Insights to take the checkered flag in the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart. The driver of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet nabbed the first victory on the reconfigured Hampton, Georgia track, dominating the event after leading 111 laps.

Before the action gets underway from the Peach State, check out Racing Insights’ projected results.

After Cup Series debutant Shane van Gisbergen took a rousing triumph on the streets of Chicago, Cup veterans will look to reclaim Victory Lane at a venue they are used to.

Trackhouse Racing has scored the last two Cup Series victories with Ross Chastain winning his third career Cup event at Nashville Superspeedway. Chastain has flashed his talents at superspeedways in the past but let’s see who else is in contention for a big win that could establish their postseason position.

OTHERS TO WATCH

CHASE ELLIOTT: The driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet led 96 of the 260 laps and swept both stages en route to the victory in the Atlanta summer race last season.

KYLE BUSCH: Busch finished top 10 in two of the three superspeedway races this season, including a victory at Talladega in the spring.

CHRIS BUESCHER: The RFK driver grabbed top-five finishes at both Daytona and Talladega earlier this season.

RYAN BLANEY: Dating back to the Talladega playoff race last season, the driver of the No. 12 Team Penske Ford owns four consecutive top-10 finishes on superspeedways.

RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR THE QUAKER STATE 400 AVAILABLE AT WALMART

Racing Insights’ advanced statistical formula includes current track, current track type, recent performance, team data and pit-crew data to arrive at a projected winner and full race results.



