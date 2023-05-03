Advance to Victory Lane: Can 23XI Racing keep its Kansas streak alive?
Kansas Speedway turned out to be a favorable race track for 23XI Racing and Toyota in the first season of the Next Gen car. Kurt Busch won the spring race in the No. 45 Toyota, and Bubba Wallace won the fall race while subbing for the injured Busch in the No. 45 to complete the Kansas sweep.
It was the first time a car had swept the events at the same track in the same year with two different drivers since the No. 21 car went to Victory Lane with A.J. Foyt (spring) and David Pearson (summer) in 1972 at Daytona International Speedway. If Tyler Reddick takes the No. 45 to Victory Lane in Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), it will be the first time the same car number has won three times in a row at a venue with three different drivers.
In addition, Toyota as a manufacturer comes into Kansas with momentum thanks to Martin Truex Jr’s win last week at Dover in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and news yesterday that Legacy Motor Club will be moving to Toyota in 2024. Add to all that the fact that Toyota was really good at Kansas last year, placing five cars in the top six in the spring and four cars in the top five in the fall, and it could be another favorable race for the Camrys.
OTHERS TO WATCH
KYLE LARSON: He has six finishes of eighth or better in the last eight starts at Kansas, including a win in October of 2021.
WILLIAM BYRON: He has six top 10s in the last seven races at Kansas, including a sixth-place run last fall.
ROSS CHASTAIN: This season’s points leader finished seventh in both races last year at Kansas after not finishing better than 13th before that.
MARTIN TRUEX JR.: He has 11 top-10 finishes in the last 12 races at Kansas, including two wins when he swept the 2017 races.
Projections as of Wednesday, May 3.
RACING INSIGHTS’ PROJECTIONS FOR ADVENTHEALTH 400
Finish
Car number
Driver
1
5
Kyle Larson
2
24
William Byron
3
1
Ross Chastain
4
19
Martin Truex Jr.
5
11
Denny Hamlin
6
4
Kevin Harvick
7
20
Christopher Bell
8
8
Kyle Busch
9
12
Ryan Blaney
10
9
Chase Elliott
11
45
Tyler Reddick
12
22
Joey Logano
13
6
Brad Keselowski
14
14
Chase Briscoe
15
23
Bubba Wallace
16
99
Daniel Suárez
17
17
Chris Buescher
18
2
Austin Cindric
19
3
Austin Dillon
20
47
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
21
54
Ty Gibbs
22
34
23
43
Erik Jones
24
10
Aric Almirola
25
7
Corey LaJoie
26
48
Josh Berry
27
16
AJ Allmendinger
28
31
Justin Haley
29
38
Todd Gilliland
30
21
Harrison Burton
31
41
Ryan Preece
32
42
Noah Gragson
33
77
Ty Dillon
34
51
J.J. Yeley
35
78
Josh Bilicki
36
15
Brennan Poole