Who will advance to the Final Four? More than 30 experts give us their NCAA predictions.

Can the Kentucky Wildcats make an improbable run to the Final Four? Will Kansas pull off a repeat as the champions of college basketball? Perhaps one of the Jayhawks’ fellow top seeds — Houston, Purdue or No. 1 overall seed Alabama — will lift the trophy on April 3.

The 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket will be whittled down from 68 teams to one national champ over the next two and a half weeks.

Before this edition of March Madness tipped off, the Herald-Leader asked dozens of reporters who cover college basketball — both in Kentucky and nationally — for their predictions on who will make the Final Four, who will play for the national title, and who will ultimately win it all.

Here are those results:

John Clay, Herald-Leader: Alabama, Duke, Houston, UCLA

Title game: Alabama over UCLA

Mark Story, Herald-Leader: Arizona, Marquette, Texas, Gonzaga

Title game: Texas over Arizona

Ben Roberts, Herald-Leader: Alabama, Marquette, Houston, Gonzaga

Title game: Houston over Alabama

Cameron Drummond, Herald-Leader: Alabama, Duke, Texas, Kansas

Title game: Alabama over Kansas

Darrell Bird, Cats’ Pause: Alabama, Memphis, Houston, Gonzaga

Title game: Alabama over Gonzaga

Ryan Black, Courier Journal: Alabama, Purdue, Houston, UConn

Title game: Purdue over Houston

Rick Bozich, WDRB: Arizona, Marquette, Houston, UCLA

Title game: Arizona over Houston

Mitch Brown, Fox-56: Alabama, Duke, Texas, Kansas

Title game: Kansas over Alabama

Alan Cutler. ESPN Lexington: Alabama, Marquette, Houston, Gonzaga

Title game: Houston over Alabama

Jeff Drummond, Cats Illustrated: Alabama, Memphis, Texas, Gonzaga

Title game: Gonzaga over Alabama

Aaron Gershon, Cats’ Pause: Alabama, Duke, Texas, Kansas

Title game: Alabama over Kansas

Lee K. Howard, WKYT-27: Alabama, Marquette, Houston, UCLA

Title game: Houston over Alabama

Matt Jones, Kentucky Sports Radio: Alabama, Duke, Houston, Gonzaga

Title game: Houston over Gonzaga

Mark Mathis, Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer: Alabama, Marquette, Houston, Gonzaga

Title game: Houston over Alabama

Cole Parke, Kentucky Kernel: Alabama, Marquette, Texas, Kansas

Title game: Alabama over Kansas

Jeff Piecoro, WTVQ-36: Alabama, Marquette, Houston*, Kansas

Title game: Houston* over Alabama

(*-If Marcus Sasser can’t play for Houston, then Texas in the Final Four, Bama for the title.)

Hunter Shelton, SI Now: Alabama, Marquette, Texas, UConn

Title game: Marquette over Texas

Tyler Thompson, Kentucky Sports Radio: Arizona, Purdue, Texas, Kansas

Title game: Arizona over Texas

Kyle Tucker, The Athletic: Alabama, Duke, Texas, Kansas

Title game: Alabama over Texas

Larry Vaught, Vaught’s Views: Arizona, Marquette, Texas, Gonzaga

Title game: Texas over Arizona

Nicole Auerbach, The Athletic: Alabama, Marquette, Indiana, Kansas

Title game: Kansas over Marquette

David Borges, New Haven Register: Alabama, Purdue, Miami, Kansas

Title game: Kansas over Alabama

Jeff Borzello, ESPN: Alabama, Marquette, Houston, UConn

Title game: Alabama over Houston

Travis Branham, 247Sports: Alabama, Duke, Houston, Kansas

Title game: Houston over Duke

Rob Cassidy, Rivals.com: Arizona, Tennessee, Houston, Gonzaga

Title game: Houston over Arizona

Luke DeCock, Raleigh News & Observer: Arizona, Kansas State, Houston, UCLA

Title game: Houston over Arizona

Mike DeCourcy, Sporting News: Alabama, Duke, Texas, UConn

Title game: Alabama over UConn

Bob Holt, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette: Alabama, Duke, Texas, UCLA

Title game: Alabama over Texas

Blair Kerkhoff, Kansas City Star: Alabama, Marquette, Texas, UConn

Title game: Texas over Marquette

Jim Meehan, The Spokesman-Review: Arizona, Tennessee, Texas, Kansas

Title game: Texas over Arizona

Matt Norlander, CBS Sports: Creighton, Purdue, Houston, Gonzaga

Title game: Houston over Purdue

Krysten Peek, Yahoo Sports: Alabama, Duke, Indiana, UConn

Title game: Alabama over UConn

Matt Stahl, Columbia Daily Tribune: Alabama, Marquette, Houston, Kansas

Title game: Houston over Alabama

Adam Zagoria, ZagsBlog: Alabama, Duke, Texas, UCLA

Title game: Alabama over Texas

