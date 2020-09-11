Advance Auto Parts Providing Fans With Complimentary NASCAR Roots TrackPass Subscriptions

TrackPass on NBC Gold provides race fans with comprehensive live coverage of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and ARCA Menards Series. Now, thanks to Advance Auto Parts, race fans have a chance to grab a free year to catch their favorite NASCAR Roots action for a limited time. The offer is available to the first 1,000 to enter the code, while supplies last.

Always wanted to check out NASCAR Roots TrackPass on NBC Gold? Now‘s your chance, and Advance Auto Parts has you covered. 🔗 -> https://t.co/YU75tTTadt@AdvanceAuto | @_TrackPass pic.twitter.com/CA0A7sjtV8 — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) September 11, 2020

Fans can catch Saturday’s Musket 200 presented by Whelen from New Hampshire Motor Speedway (12:05 p.m. ET) for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, as well as Saturday’s Royal Truck & Trailer 200 from Toledo Speedway (5 p.m.) for the ARCA Menards Series.

RELATED: ARCA Menards Series Broadcast Schedule

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold builds off the foundation set by FansChoice.tv, and the NASCAR and NBC Sports collaborative product becomes the most robust live and on-demand motorsports content offering in the domestic digital marketplace.

Fans can learn more about the streaming service here.