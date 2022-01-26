Advance Auto Parts, Team Penske to feature NASCAR Home Tracks on Ryan Blaney's No. 12 Ford in 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. — Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts retailer and the official auto parts retailer of NASCAR, announced the return of its “Home Track Highlights” program, in partnership with Team Penske and its No. 12 Ford Mustang driven by seven-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Ryan Blaney.

During the season, Advance will use its sponsorship of the No. 12 Ford to feature race tracks across the U.S. and Canada that are part of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. Two NASCAR Home Tracks will rotate on Blaney‘s Ford each weekend.

Bowman Gray 2021

The program begins next weekend, with Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C. and Riverhead Raceway in Riverhead, N.Y., displayed on the No. 12 at NASCAR‘s preseason race at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, Feb. 6.

For every Blaney victory in 2022, the NASCAR Home Tracks featured on his car will receive $1,200 from Advance, to be used for track operations, local driver winnings or supporting a nonprofit organization of the track‘s choosing. In 2021, Advance awarded $1,200 to six home tracks following Blaney‘s three NASCAR Cup Series race victories.

Advance will continue to serve as primary sponsor for the No. 12 team in four races in 2022: Martinsville Speedway on April 9, Darlington Raceway on May 8, Nashville Superspeedway on June 26 and the regular-season finale at Daytona on Aug. 27. This is Advance‘s third year of a multi-year agreement with Team Penske.

“We‘re thrilled to bring back Home Track Highlights alongside our partners at Team Penske,” said Jason McDonell, Advance‘s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce. “Our customers are die hard race fans, and through our motorsports partnerships, our objective is to advance the journey of grassroots racers, tracks and fans. We appreciate the passion shared by Ryan and Team Penske around this effort, and we look forward to an outstanding season.”

Added Blaney: “Every driver in the Cup Series has fond memories growing up and racing on short tracks. I‘m excited to participate in this program, representing Advance and NASCAR‘s Home Tracks. These facilities are so important to their communities, and it‘s awesome seeing Advance‘s commitment to local racing. Our No. 12 team had a great season last year with three wins, and we‘ll be hungry to win more races for our partners and local tracks in 2022.”

Along with Home Track Highlights, Advance will support grassroots racing through its second-annual “Advance My Track Challenge.” Last year, Berlin Raceway in Marne, Mich., secured the most fan votes to win a $50,000 grand prize from Advance.