Advance Auto Parts to sponsor Ryan Blaney in four 2020 Cup races

Advance Auto Parts will be a primary sponsor for Ryan Blaney in four Cup Series races next year and an associate sponsor for the full 2020 season as part of a multi-year deal, Team Penske announced Thursday morning.

The auto parts store company will be on Blaney’s No. 12 Ford at Atlanta Motor Speedway (March 15), Richmond Raceway (April 19), Watkins Glen International (August 16) and the night race at Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 19).

Advance Auto Parts also sponsors the Feb. 9 exhibition race “The Clash” at Daytona International Speedway.

“We welcome one of the most established and innovative companies in the automotive aftermarket parts industry to Team Penske,” team owner Roger Penske said in a press release. “Advance focuses on executing with excellence in their business and we bring those same goals and principles to the race track every weekend. We are excited to have Advance on board with Ryan and the No. 12 Ford team next season and look forward to growing our partnership for the future.”

For Blaney, a native of High Point, North Carolina, Advance Auto Parts feels like a hometown company with its headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“I think it’s a really big deal with me being from High Point right in the Triad (north-central area of the state), … it’s really cool to have an almost … really close to home company be on your car,” Blaney told NBC Sports. “It’s nice to have a hometown, North Carolina company with me being from here.”

The sponsor also provides a natural rivalry with for Blaney in Chase Elliott, who is sponsored by NAPA Auto Parts.

“That’s right, I think that’s good, man. You need it,” Blaney said. “Hopefully we can whip that NAPA car in the four races we got. That’s our goal.”

Next year will be Blaney’s third full-time season with Team Penske.

He ended the 2019 season seventh in the point standings after he earned one win (Talladega II), 11 tops fives and 18 top-10 finishes.