Advance Auto Parts drops green flag on innovative 'Advance My Track Challenge'

Thanks to Advance Auto Parts, fans will have a chance to earn their favorite NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track up to $50,000 as part of a new program.

Advance Auto Parts, in its second season as the official entitlement sponsor of NASCAR‘s grassroots racing championship series, announced the launch of “Advance My Track Challenge” on Wednesday.

You have the chance to help your local track!@AdvanceAuto is proud to launch the “Advance My Track Challenge.” https://t.co/qUfckOotkI pic.twitter.com/mRphziTdYI — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 24, 2021

“Through the ‘Advance My Track Challenge,’ we invite racing fans to show their support for their favorite NASCAR short track while bringing awareness to the great work each track is doing within their respective communities,” said Jason McDonell, Advance Auto Parts chief marketing officer. “Race fans have a tremendous amount of pride and passion around their local track, and we‘re excited to see this on full display.”

The winning track will receive $50,000 from the automotive aftermarket retailer to use toward track facility enhancements and community-based programs.

How it works:

• Through Tuesday, April 27, fans have an opportunity to vote for their favorite track that has entered the “Advance My Track Challenge” on AdvanceMyTrack.com.

• Fans can vote up to three times daily, and upon voting, will be entered to win NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series prizes.

• The six tracks that receive the most votes after April 27 will be part of a two-day final round of voting, scheduled to begin Sunday, May 9.

The runner-up track will receive $15,000, with third-place getting $10,000.

The program launches as the NASCAR Cup Series heads to race on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, and it will be featured on Ryan Blaney‘s No. 12 Advance Auto Parts Ford for the Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX).

“Advance is committed to growing local racing, and this is an awesome opportunity for fans to support their hometown tracks,” said Blaney.

Blaney is coming off a win at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which spotlighted another innovative program from Advance Auto Parts. Each race, different NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series tracks are featured on the C-post of Blaney‘s car. If he wins, the tracks on his car for that race earn $1,200 apiece.

His victory at Atlanta earned the bonus for South Carolina’s Greenville-Pickens Speedway and Florence Motor Speedway.

