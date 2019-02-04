Advance Auto Parts Clash entry list is released

All 20 cars eligible for Sunday’s non-points Advance Auto Club Parts Clash are entered for the 75-lap race at Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR released the event’s entry list Monday morning.

The race is open to drivers who won a Cup pole in 2018, former Clash winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2018 and drivers who qualified for last year’s Cup playoffs.

This will be the first event for Kurt Busch with Chip Ganassi Racing, Ryan Newman with Roush Fenway Racing, Martin Truex Jr. with Joe Gibbs Racing, Jamie McMurray with Spire Motorsports (McMurray also will run the Daytona 500 for the team and has no other Cup races scheduled after that), and Daniel Suarez with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Here is how the field qualified for this race:

2018 Busch Pole Award Winners (13)

• Ryan Blaney, Alex Bowman, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick, Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Paul Menard, Daniel Suarez and Martin Truex Jr.

Former Daytona 500 Champions (2)

• Jamie McMurray, Ryan Newman

Former Daytona 500 Busch Pole Award Winners (2)

• Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson

2018 Playoff Drivers (3) • Aric Almirola, Clint Bowyer, Brad Keselowski