Adrien Rabiot yet to agree Juventus contract offer

Juventus are yet to tie down their French midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, to a new contract despite having an offer on the table.

The 29-year-old is set to make his debut at Euro 2024 this evening as France take on Austria, but his club future remains very much up in the air.

Rabiot, whose current deal in Turin will expire at the end of June, has been offered a two-year extension worth €7.5M plus bonuses. Juventus however, are still waiting for a reply from the midfield star who was a target for Manchester United last summer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Rabiot’s mother, who is also his agent, was keen to get any new deal finalised before the start of Euro 2024, but Juventus are now growing increasingly impatient with the situation with the pink journal also claiming that a deal may not be finalised until after the tournament has finished.

New Bianconeri boss Thiago Motta has told Sporting Director Cristian Giuntoli, that he is happy to keep Rabiot at the club and sees him as a key part to his new project in Turin.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN