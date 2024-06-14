Adrien Rabiot and William Saliba set to start for France against Austria

According to information from L’Équipe, Adrien Rabiot (29) and William Saliba (23) are set to start for France in their opening game against Austria in the Euros on Monday evening.

The Arsenal centre-back is expected to partner Dayot Upamecano (25) in the middle of the defence, while Rabiot is likely to be played in a three-man midfield alongside Antoine Griezmann (33) and N’Golo Kanté (33).

It had been thought likely that Didier Deschamps would revert to type and refuse to play the Arsenal man despite his magnificent form for the Premier League runners-up. However, it appears that Saliba has done enough in recent weeks to dislodge Ibrahima Konaté (25) from the starting lineup.

For Rabiot the situation is somewhat different, with the midfielder benefitting from the injury to Aurélien Tchouaméni (24) which will see the Real Madrid man miss the competition opener as he recovers from a stress fracture that also saw him benched for the Champions League final.

