Adrien Rabiot nearing Juventus exit

Adrien Rabiot’s time at Serie A giants Juventus looks to be coming to an end, with both parties failing to agree to on a new contract extension for the French international midfielder.

Juventus has reportedly offered the 29-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of June, an extension worth €8 a season, but claim they have yet to get a response from the player who is currently on duty for his country at Euro 2024.

La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Bianconeri Sporting Director, Cristian Giuntoli, has finally run out of patience and has decided to look for a possible replacement, one of those being 23-year-old Nice midfielder Kepheren Thuram.

Rabiot arrived in Turin in 2019 and was close to a move to Manchester United last summer. Having decided to remain in Serie A however, the French international was one of the Old Lady’s stand-out players last term, helping them back into the Champions League.

Rabiot’s mother, who is also his agent, stated that her son wanted a new contract in place before he departed for Germany, but despite Juve’s claims that one has been offered, the two parties remain deadlocked.

With the players current contract entering its final week, his club future remains uncertain.

Steve Mitchell | GIFN