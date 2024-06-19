Adrien Rabiot gives update on his Juventus future

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has been talking to the media at Euro 2024 about his immediate future in Serie A, as speculation regarding where he will play next season, continues to gather pace.

Despite announcing that he was keen to sort out his club future before the start of Euro 2024 and given the fact that Juventus has reportedly offered Rabiot a two-year extension in Turin, his future remains uncertain.

His mother, who is also his agent, has also remained tight-lipped on her son’s future with Juventus getting increasingly agitated at the lack of progress.

The 29-year-old’s current deal in Turin expires in two weeks time and Gianluca Di Marzio has quoted the French international from a press-conference at his country’s training base in Germany.

He began by giving his opinion on the Bianconeri’s new coach Thiago Motta, stating that;

“He is an exceptional coach, who has done great things in Italy . I know him very well, I played with him for several years. Juve made the right choice.”

When asked about whether he would re-unite with his former team-mate, Rabiot simply replied;

“He has the his career to continue, I have mine, so we’ll see.“

Steve Mitchell | GIFN