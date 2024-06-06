Adrien Broner Threatens To Shoot Opponent At Press Conference: “My Ni**as Got Guns With Them”

Adrien Broner went on a menacing tirade during a press conference ahead of his upcoming boxing match with Blair Cobbs, insinuating that he could have his challenger shot, at his command.

On Tuesday (June 4), the Ohio native took to the podium during the presser and proceeded to taunt and threaten Cobbs, whom he’s set to fight this Saturday (June 8) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida.

“Don’t play no games, ’cause my ni**as got guns with them, bro, and I’m dead serious, bro,” Broner told Cobbs, who sat with his team to the left of him. “And all I gotta do is point and they gon’ blow, and I’m dead serious, bro.”

Adrien Broner speaks to the audience during a press conference at Gotham Hall in preparation for his upcoming match against Manny Pacquiao on November 19, 2018 in New York City. The match is set to take place on January 19, 2019 in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old continued to verbally assault Cobbs, alleging that he committed homicides in the past that he was never prosecuted for, a veiled warning that he’s capable of causing harm to his opponent. “[I] already beat bodies and they still looking for me,” Broner claimed. “And every charge has been acquitted, my ni**a, so don’t come up here playing.”

Threatening to “smack the sh*t” out of Cobbs, Broner then upped the ante by vowing to commit further violence, this time with a firearm. “Motherf**ker will shoot you in your sh*t” he told Cobbs, who appeared unbothered by his foe’s antics, describing Broner as “angry” and “big mad” while smirking and chuckling.

Boxer Blair Cobbs poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cobbs will meet Carlos Ortiz in a welterweight bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 2.

Broner is notorious for his volatile displays during the leadup to his boxing matches, as he gained a reputation as one of the more cocksure antagonists in the sport in recent memory. While it’s unclear whether his murderous boasts have any validity, the former WBA super lightweight and welterweight champion has had numerous run-ins with the law throughout his career.

Watch Adrien Broner’s press conference below.

The Adrien Broner vs Blair Cobbs final press conference was even more wild than expected: "My n***as got guns with them. All I've gotta do is point and they're gonna blow."



[? Don King Productions] pic.twitter.com/eEDNujzCRn — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 4, 2024

