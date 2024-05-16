Adrian Yanez aims to make it a ‘beautiful disaster’ for Vinicius Salvador at UFC Fight Night 241

LAS VEGAS – Adrian Yanez seeks violence at UFC Fight Night 241.

Yanez (16-5 MMA, 5-2 UFC) will look to rebound when he faces Vinicius Salvador (14-6 MMA, 0-2 UFC) on Saturday’s main card (ESPN+) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Yanez admits it took him a few moments to recognize Salvador’s name. After dropping two straight to Rob Font and Jonathan Martinez, the 30-year-old plans on having a flawless performance.

“I think it’s a fantastic matchup for me,” Yanez told MMA Junkie and other reporters at Wednesday’s media day. “All I’ve got to do is keep my base, stay technical, tactful, and just making sure that I make it a beautiful disaster for him – just make sure I hit him, and make sure that whenever I hit him, he feels it.

“I can’t get away from my base because I got away from it one too many times, and I’ve worked on that this whole camp – making sure I’ve got my base. Because again, for me, the way I look at this fight is as long as I stay tight and I stay clean, this should be an easy ‘dub.'”

