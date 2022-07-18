Adrian Wojnarowski shares the latest on the Kevin Durant trade situation

It’s been just under three weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets, but despite a flurry of activity across the league, Durant still remains with the organization and the Nets are reportedly unhappy with the trade packages that have been offered so far.

There’s a growing belief that both Durant and Irving could be back to start the season in Brooklyn if the Nets are unable to make a fair deal – but according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the team is still actively working on trading Durant.

“The Nets are still trying to find a deal for Kevin Durant. I think if Kevin Durant came to Brooklyn and said ‘hey, I’ve changed my mind, I want to be here, I’m committed to this,’ well of course they would want him to stay. But if Kevin Durant’s not doing that, you’re still trying to trade him. You want players who want to be there, you don’t want the environment to be filled with players who are unhappy, who don’t want to be a part of it.”

