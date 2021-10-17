Adrian Wojnarowski describes the current trade market for Kyrie Irving

The regular season is only days away no progress has been made in getting Kyrie Irving back on the court. Brooklyn could be stuck with the seven-time All-Star getting paid to do nothing for an extended period of time, unless they can find a trade deal with another team. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, however, that won’t be an easy deal to make.

Wojnarowski discussed the Kyrie situation in the latest episode of his podcast with guest Malika Andrews, and called the trade market for Irving as “dicey,” explaining that other teams are rightfully wary of trading for Irving.

“I think the trade market for him is going to be very… I think it’s dicey,” Wojnarowski said. “You don’t know what you would be trading for. You don’t know whether he wants to play. Does he want to play for you? Does he want to play at all? He wanted Brooklyn, he wanted Kevin Durant. He wanted to play for the Nets, his childhood team. And there’s been a lot of instances where… it’s fair to question how much he wanted to play.”

Wojnarowski also said that a much-discussed Irving for Ben Simmons trade is unlikely to happen.

“I know everyone sees there’s this easy trade. Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, that’s this easy trade. I know this – that phone call’s never been made. Philadelphia’s talked to everybody. Simmons, like, it’s not been from a lack of creativity in terms of trying to identify guys around the league they would do for Simmons. They have not made that call to Brooklyn and I don’t know that they ever will. Things could change, but they haven’t made it yet, I’m not sure they’re going to make it.”

