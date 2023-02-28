Adrian Wilson leaving Cardinals to join Panthers

The Arizona Cardinals are losing a legend to the Carolina Panthers. Adrian Wilson, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, is leaving Arizona’s front office to become Carolina’s vice president of player personnel.

Wilson was co-interim general manager with Quentin Harris after Steve Keim stepped away on a health-related leave of absence.

He had been the team’s vice president of pro personnel.

Wilson played 13 years in the NFL, 12 with the Cardinals. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro once.

He re-signed with the Cardinals in 2015 for one day to retire as a member of the team that drafted him in the third round in 2001.

After his playing career, he joined the front office as a scout and then worked his way up.

He interviewed for the Cardinals’ GM vacancy this offseason and was passed over.

Now he gets a promotion to work in Carolina.

