Adrian Posse has always had a soft spot for Auburn Football

Big Cat Weekend is off to a great start for Auburn Football and head coach Bryan Harsin.

Auburn recently landed the commitment of a four-star quarterback from the 2024 recruiting cycle in Adrian Posse. Posse, despite growing up in South Florida, says that he has always been an Auburn football fan.

In an interview with Auburn Undercover, Posse was asked about his decision to commit to Auburn. The Miami native’s response should sit well with Auburn fans.

“I’ve always liked Auburn growing up,” Posse said. “I always liked when they beat up on Alabama.”

The interest between Auburn and Posse began to grow during an Elite Camp on campus earlier this summer. Following the camp, Posse took an unofficial visit to Auburn. While at camp, Auburn’s coaches told Posse that he looked like “a real quarterback.”

“They said I have great accuracy, great touch on the ball, my deep balls were really nice,” Posse said.

In 247Sports’ composite rankings, Posse is a four-star rated quarterback with an overall grade of .9271. He is currently rated as the No. 13 quarterback of the class, and the No. 34 prospect from the state of Florida. He is the second commitment that Auburn received on Saturday, joining A'mon Lane, a four-star cornerback from Moody, who is also a part of the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire