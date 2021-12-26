Adrian Phillips wears awesome Christmas-themed cleats in Patriots-Bills warmups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips is in the holiday spirit.

He took the field at Gillette Stadium for warmups ahead of Sunday afternoon's pivotal Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills wearing Grinch-themed cleats.

Check them out in the photos below:

You're a mean one, Mr. Phillips ðŸŽ¶ pic.twitter.com/iXwvfVhuff — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 26, 2021

The Patriots could certainly use a mean, high-intensity performance from their defense to slow down star quarterback Josh Allen and his high-scoring Bills offense Sunday.

The stakes couldn't be much higher for these teams as far as the AFC East title race is concerned.

The winner of this game will be the overwhelming favorite to claim the division crown at the end of the regular season. All four division winners are guaranteed at least one home playoff game in January, so there is plenty of incentive to finish atop the AFC East standings.

Kickoff for Patriots-Bills is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.