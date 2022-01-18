Adrian Phillips has a strong take on state of Patriots-Bills rivalry

How big is the 'gap' between Patriots and Bills in AFC East? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots lost a total of four games to the Buffalo Bills over a span of 19 years from 2001 to 2019.

After Saturday night, they've now lost four games to the Bills in the last two seasons.

The Patriots-Bills "rivalry" has done a 180 since Tom Brady's departure in 2020, with Buffalo emerging as a legitimate AFC contender led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen as New England grinds through a mini-rebuild in the post-Brady era.

That 180 was on display in Saturday's AFC Wild Card Round matchup, where the Bills steamrolled the Patriots 47-17 behind a perfect offensive performance (seven drives, seven touchdowns, zero punts).

Despite Saturday's result, Patriots safety Adrian Phillips doesn't believe Buffalo is that much better than his squad.

"Buffalo is a great team and what they’ve got going over there is great and they built up a nice roster, but I don’t think the gap is huge at all," Phillips told reporters in a video conference. "They just made the plays that were out there to be made and we didn’t make ours.

"It’s going to be fun for the next few years, and we’ll look to see how it is at the end of those years. I don’t think it’s a gap at all. I will always ride with what we have on this side. I think we’re better than everybody else. We just have to go out there and prove it."

We can't fault Phillips for his confidence in what the Patriots are building; that's the attitude he should have. The future looks bright in New England, too: Mac Jones has the makings of a franchise quarterback after a strong rookie season, while fellow first-years Rhamondre Stevenson and Christian Barmore flashed promise at running back and defensive tackle, respectively.

But let's be honest: The Bills are a clear step or two above their AFC East competitors.

Buffalo ranked third in the NFL in offense (28.4 points per game) and led the league in scoring defense (17.0 points per game) this season. Allen is a top-five QB under contract for the next five years, Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in football, and the defense is loaded with talented players like Pro Bowlers Tre'Davious White and Tremaine Edmunds and versatile safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

The Bills outscored the Patriots 90-52 in their three meetings this season, with their lone loss coming in Week 13 when gale-force winds neutralized their passing attack.

The Patriots certainly have the ability to close this gap. They still have a coaching advantage with Bill Belichick and boast a superior run game that helped them pull off the upset in Week 13. But it's clear that New England is looking up at Buffalo in the AFC East hierarchy -- and that plenty of work must be done to restore order.