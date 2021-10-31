Adrian Phillips’ pick six of Justin Herbert gives Patriots the lead

Adrian Phillips spent his first six seasons with the Chargers, in San Diego and Los Angeles. He’s been a New England Patriot for the past two seasons.

On Sunday, the DB burned the Bolts, picking off Justin Herbert and taking the ball 26 yards to the end zone for six points.

PATS PICK-6. Adrian Phillips' second INT of the day! #ForeverNE 📺: #NEvsLAC on CBS

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/M5zB9bmbHH — NFL (@NFL) October 31, 2021

The pick was the second of the day for Phillips, who has 5 with New England and 10 in his career.

The 2-point conversion from Mac Jones to Jakobi Meyers was good and New England led, 24-17.

The pick came after a failed challenge by Bill Belichick.

The Chargers were deep in their territory and had been called for offensive holding.

The Patriots’ coach challenged, saying the penalty had occurred in the end zone. If he had been correct it would have been safety — two points for the Patriots — and the ball to them.

However, replay did not concur.