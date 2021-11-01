Adrian Phillips has day to dream about against Chargers

Adrian Phillips lives out dream against former team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots safety Adrian Phillips entered the league with the San Diego Chargers, spending the first six seasons of his career there.

He was with the franchise through its move to Los Angeles in 2017 and was First Team All-Pro as a special teamer in 2018 before signing with New England prior to the 2020 season. And though Phillips played against the Chargers last season, too -- a 45-0 win for the Patriots -- he didn't have quite the impact then that he did Sunday.

Phillips had two interceptions in a game for the first time in his career Sunday, including the pick-six which gave New England the lead for the duration in its 27-24 victory on the road -- the first touchdown he's scored since at least high school.

So, is that the kind of day you dream about having against your former team?

Is this the kind of day you dream about against your former team?



"You know... yeah" 😁 pic.twitter.com/VEYHhX2RTC — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 31, 2021

With Sunday's performance, the 28-year-old Phillips now has a career-high three interceptions. He continues to take on a larger role for New England defensively after recording a career-high 109 combined tackles in 2020.

"You watch film all week and hope you get the opportunity to execute the way you want to," Phillips said of the pick-six. "We got the call, I saw the formation and I had a few options. I just so happened to make the right one."