Adrian Peterson wants a Super Bowl and Emmitt Smith’s rushing record

Adrian Peterson is 35 years old, ancient for a running back, but he thinks he’s a long way from done.

Heading into his 14th NFL season and his third in Washington, Peterson says he still has more he wants to accomplish, starting with winning a Super Bowl.

“Winning a championship is the one I want most,” Peterson said on NFL Network.

Peterson also said he’d like to catch Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s all-time rushing leader. Peterson, who has 14,216 career rushing yards, needs to gain 4,140 more yards to pass Smith’s record of 18,355.

“That’s one of the goals I set to myself when I entered the NFL was to pass the GOAT,” Peterson said. “I look forward to playing a couple more years, 3-4 more years, who knows, depending on how my body is feeling.”

Realistically, it’s extraordinarily unlikely that Peterson will catch Smith. But even in his mid-30s, he’s not ready to walk away just yet.

