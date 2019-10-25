Adrian Peterson, Vikings fans share moment as he moves into 6th place on NFL rushing list

Adrian Peterson logged a lot of career milestones in Minnesota.

On Thursday, he passed one more and saluted an appreciative Vikings fanbase in the process.

The Washington Redskins running back broke free for a 29-yard run in the third quarter in Thursday’s 19-9 loss to the Vikings. In doing so, he passed LaDainian Tomlinson (13,684) to move into sixth place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 24: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 24, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Peterson had already passed Jerome Bettis (13,662 yards) earlier in the game. He finished the game with 76 rushing yards on 14 carries and now has 13,701 rushing yards for his career. His next target is Curtis Martin, who’s fifth on the list with 14,101 yards.

Peterson got a standing ovation from a Vikings crowd that watched his future Hall of Fame career for 10 of his prime seasons in Minnesota. He returned their affection with a salute.

AP got a standing ovation from his former team’s fans after becoming 6th all time in rushing yards. 🙌♥️ @AdrianPeterson @Vikings pic.twitter.com/ia9EQSgxhD — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 25, 2019

He also shared a postgame moment with Dalvin Cook, who appears poised to be the next great running back in a Vikings backfield.

Story continues

Peterson spent the best years of his career in Minnesota and clearly still maintains a connection with his former team.

More from Yahoo Sports: