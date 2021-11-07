Adrian Peterson turned down ‘Dancing with the Stars’ back in September

Before he signed with the Tennessee Titans in the wake of the serious injury to running back Derrick Henry, future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson was reportedly offered a spot on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peterson turned down the gig in early September. It would have paid him $150,000 for just a rehearsal, and upwards of $335,000 had he ended up joining the show.

At the time he turned it down, Peterson was hopeful the Ravens would give him a call after the slew of injuries they suffered at the position, per Schefter. Other teams who showed interest in Peterson included the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that producers would have allowed Peterson to leave the show had he been given another opportunity in the NFL, but he wanted to focus on training instead.

In his first presser since joining the Titans, Peterson, who looks to be in great shape despite not having played yet this season, admitted that he thought his career might be over after failing to find a new home right away.

Peterson says he’d be lying if he said he wasn’t concerned his career was over. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 5, 2021

Now, the 36-year-old back has been thrust into a crucial role with the AFC-leading Titans as he attempts to just come close to filling Henry’s shoes until he comes back.

Peterson will make his Titans debut in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams on “Sunday Night Football” at SoFi Stadium.

