Adrian Peterson time? Redskins RB Derrius Guice reportedly to miss games with knee injury

Derrius Guice can’t catch a break.

Last season, the Washington Redskins running back missed his entire rookie year due to a torn ACL. He dealt with plenty of setbacks during rehab, but entered this season as Washington’s top running back, even pushing Adrian Peterson to a healthy scratch.

But it didn’t last long. Guice needed an MRI on his knee (not the one in which he tore the ACL) and will miss some time according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

That opens the door back up for Peterson, who was inactive in Week 1.

Derrius Guice struggled in debut

Guice had just 18 yards on 10 carries in his first NFL game, and his struggles make more sense now.

Rapoport’s report said the team is hopeful he doesn’t need surgery, but the fact that it’s being discussed it worrisome. At the very least, it seems like this could be an extended absence.

There’s a reason Washington brought back Peterson, even though he was not a part of the team’s opening week plans.

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice could miss time due to a knee injury. (AP)

Adrian Peterson coming off nice season

Peterson obviously has the respect of his teammates. Offensive lineman Morgan Moses said it was a “slap in the face” that Peterson was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career on Sunday.

Peterson had 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns last season. It was one of the NFL’s most amazing stories, considering he was 33 years old and unsigned for most of the offseason. It was another impressive chapter in a Hall of Fame career.

Peterson has a chance to add more to that story now. It’s clearly not what Washington wanted this season, but Guice’s health is why they invested in Peterson as insurance.

