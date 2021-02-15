Adrian Peterson is still pursuing Emmitt Smith's rushing record, wants to play to 40

AP is still pursuing Emmitt's rushing record originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

He may be turning 36 with a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume already, but Adrian Peterson isn't ready to retire.

Even with all he's accomplished throughout his 14-year NFL career, there are still goals left to go for the four-time All-Pro running back.

“I’m going to keep playing, trying to chase the championship and, God’s willing, within the process of doing that, I’m able to catch Emmitt [Smith] and pass him,” Peterson told TMZ.

At 14,820 career rushing yards, Peterson sits in fifth on the NFL's all-time rushing list, trailing Barry Sanders (15,269), Frank Gore (16,000), Walter Payton (16,726) and Smith (18,355).

Peterson is 3,535 yards behind Smith for the all-time record. It won't be easy to catch the former Cowboy great at this stage of Peterson's career. Good thing he has plans to play until he's 40.

“I want to live to be a 40-year-old back out there rushing for 1,500 yards and amazing people still,” Peterson said.

If he plays until he's 40, he'd have to average just over 700 yards over the next five seasons. Whether Peterson gets there or not is up to him, but he's averaged 768 yards per season since leaving the Vikings in 2016.

After the Washington Football Team cut Peterson to make way for star rookie Antonio Gibson, Peterson caught on with the Lions and ran for 604 yards in 2020. He's a free agent this offseason and has expressed interest in joining the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.