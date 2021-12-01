Adrian Peterson signs Seahawks contract before 49ers Week 13 game

Seahawks sign Adrian Peterson; expected to play vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Adrian Peterson is back, and it sounds like the 49ers will see the future Hall of Fame running back this Sunday in Seattle.

Coach Pete Carroll confirmed Wednesday that the Seahawks have signed Peterson, who recently was waived by the Tennessee Titans.

#Seahawks have brought in Adrian Peterson to help their beat up running backs group. He is likely to play Sunday vs #49ers per Pete Carroll — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) December 1, 2021

"Excited to see if he can help us out and give us a little something," Carroll said to reporters.

The coach said Peterson was signed to the practice squad, while making it clear he expects him to play against San Francisco.

Peterson, 36, received 27 carries in three games with the Titans. He gained 86 yards and scored one touchdown.

The Seahawks already have lost running back Chris Carson for the season to a neck injury. Running backs Travis Homer and Rashaad Penny both are dealing with injuries.

Peterson currently has the fifth-most rushing yards in NFL history with 14,902.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast