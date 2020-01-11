Current Redskins running back Adrian Peterson has never been teammates with former Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins, but the veteran tailback has plenty of admiration for the Vikings signal-caller.

The 34-year-old running back took to Twitter to voice his support for Cousins prior to the Vikings divisional playoff matchup on Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers.

The man is a warrior



Can't wait to see you perform today pic.twitter.com/OYJG3Fhb8a



— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) January 11, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"This man is a warrior," Peterson wrote. "Can't wait to see you perform today."

Cousins is coming off the first playoff victory of his career, defeating the No. 3 seed New Orleans Saints in the Superdome a week ago. The contest was a thriller, but the quarterback stole the headlines when he led a game-winning drive in overtime, finding tight end Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone to pull off the upset in the Wild Card round.

In the locker room after the victory, Cousins brought out his signature phrase that became famous during his time in the nation's capital.

After defeating the Saints, Cousins has another tough challenge, as the sixth-seeded Vikings are a touchdown underdog to the NFC's top seed 49ers.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Adrian Peterson shows support for Kirk Cousins ahead of Vikings-49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington