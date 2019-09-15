Adrian Peterson scores after Dak Prescott throws first career INT vs. Washington

If Dak Prescott‘s price went up last week, it is going down so far Sunday.

A week after Prescott had a perfect pass rating against the Giants, the Cowboys quarterback has been anything but perfect against Washington. He threw his first career interception against the team’s rival, spanning 169 attempts.

Daron Payne pressured Prescott on third-and-one at the Dallas 43. The pass was behind Randall Cobb and tipped off Cobb’s hands and into the hands of Montae Nicholson, who returned it 23 yards.

It set up Washington in Dallas territory, and Adrian Peterson scored his 107th career rushing touchdown to pass Jim Brown on the all-time list. Peterson is three rushing touchdowns behind Walter Payton for fourth in NFL history.

Peterson, who was a healthy scratch for the first time in his career last week, has six carries for 11 yards, including the 1-yard score 45 seconds into the second quarter, and one catch for 7 yards.

Prescott went 4-of-6 for 19 yards and an interception in the first quarter, giving him a 31.3 passer rating.