Adrian Peterson says he should be “ready to go” Thursday night

Washington running back Adrian Peterson said his ankle is much improved from Monday, and he expects to play Thursday night.

“Night and day from yesterday,” Peterson told Tom Pelissero of the NFL on Tuesday. “I should [be] ready to go.”

Peterson no doubt wants to play against his former team. The Vikings made him the seventh overall choice in 2007, and he gained 13,692 total yards and scored 102 total touchdowns in his 10 seasons in Minnesota.

Peterson injured his right ankle during the third quarter of Washington’s loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He underwent an MRI on Monday.