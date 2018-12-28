Adrian Peterson says he proved he's 'still got a lot left' this season and fans are blind if they don't see it

It’s been a bounce-back year for Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson. After two seasons of subpar production, Peterson turned in a strong year in Washington, D.C.

Through 15 games, the 33-year-old Peterson has rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns. Peterson believes that performance is proof that he still has a lot left in the tank, according to John Keim of ESPN.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“If you watch football, if you know anything about football, then you know that he’s still got a lot left,” Peterson, who turns 34 in March, said of himself. “If you can’t see that, you’re blind.”

Adrian Peterson thinks he proved quite a bit this season. (AP Photo)

With Washington eliminated from the postseason, Peterson will have one more game to put on tape for teams. Peterson only signed a one-year deal with Washington in August, and will be a free agent after the season.

Peterson has expressed a desire to re-sign with Washington in the offseason, though that might prove difficult. Derrius Guice should return from his ACL injury, and Chris Thompson will still be the team’s third-down back.

Given Peterson’s numbers, he should draw more interest on the market this time around. His age will prevent him from getting a long-term deal, but Peterson has shown enough to at least be part of a committee situation next season.

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

More from Yahoo Sports:

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Apple Podcasts• Stitcher • Google Podcasts

• School district boycotting ref who made wrestler cut dreadlocks

• Bengals’ Burfict suffers 7th career concussion, 2nd this month

• Martin: Do the Giants have an Eli exit plan?

• Browns QB defends Hue Jackson staredown

