Adrian Peterson returns to Redskins

Adrian Peterson is returning to the Washington Redskins on a "multi-year contract", the team announced on Monday.

It is reported he has agreed a two-year deal worth $8million.

Peterson, 33, signed a one-year contract with the Redskins last season after rookie running back Derrius Guice went down with a torn anterior cruciate ligament during pre-season.

With Guice likely to be ready to go for 2019, Peterson will be sharing the backfield with him and Chris Thompson.

Peterson ran for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 20 passes for 208 yards and a touchdown over 16 games.

The 2012 league MVP is joint-fifth in the all-time list for rushing touchdowns in the NFL, level with Jim Brown on 106.