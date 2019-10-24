Adrian Peterson will take the field Thursday night against the Minnesota Vikings, ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Thursday.

Peterson's status up until this point was questionable as the star running back suffered a high-and-low ankle sprain earlier this week. However, Peterson was adamant that he intended to play Thursday night's matchup against his former team.

"Of course I want to play against Minnesota," Peterson said to reporters Tuesday. "I was there for 10 years."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Redskins take on former quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. on Fox.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Adrian Peterson will play Thursday night vs. Vikings, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington