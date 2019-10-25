Adrian Peterson passes Jerome Bettis and LaDanian Tomlinson on all-time career rushing list

Redskins running back Adrian Peterson won't forget Thursday night for a long-time.

For just the second time since leaving the Vikings following the 2016 season, Peterson returned to Minnesota, where he spent a decade with the Vikings and built the foundation for his Hall of Fame career.

And in the third quarter of the Redskins Week 8 Thursday Night Football clash with his former team, the running back passed both Steelers' legend Jerome Bettis and Chargers' icon LaDanian Tomlinson on the all-time career rushing yards list on this 29-yard run.

For the evening, Peterson finished with 76 rushing yards on 14 carries.

But if the 34-year-old wants to continue to climb up the ladder, he has some work to do. No. 26 is exactly 400 yards away from catching former Jets running back Curtis Martin for fifth all-time.

At the two minute warning, the Vikings flashed Peterson's accomplishment on the scoreboard. The Minnesota fans gave Peterson a standing ovation, thanking him for all the great years he spent with the Vikings.

Cool moment. Vikings put Adrian Peterson up in the board and the crowd cheers and chants AP, AP. Peterson with a quick acknowledgement. pic.twitter.com/E1asdYeq7T — Kareem Copeland (@kareemcopeland) October 25, 2019

Congrats to Peterson on another amazing accomplishment in his storied NFL career.

